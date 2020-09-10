CRAWFORDSVILLE — F.C. Tucker West Central is pleased to announced its August listing and sales leader. With an outstanding month, agent Lindsey Salts is the August listing and sales leader, according to information provided.
She led the way with five listings for $1,187,000 in listing volume and helped many buyers find their dream for $2,275,850 in sales volume.
Lindsey Salts is a Covington native. She and her husband, Josh have two kids, Brody (9) and Taylor (4). Salts has had a love of real estate for many years, and this past year decided to act on that passion and obtain her real estate license.
Salts said she is happy she made the decision to become a realtor. She said it has been a wonderful choice for her and her family and she enjoys her job to the fullest . She finds it to be a pleasure to meet her clients and find them the perfect home.
F.C. Tucker West Central has been helping serve the real estate needs in west central Indiana for the last 14 years. F.C. Tucker West Central has offices in Crawfordsville and Covington. To buy or sell a home in this area, please call 765-362-4700 to speak with one of 17 experienced realtors.