Rylee Williamson of North Vermillion caught the eye of one of the meet officials working the recent Wabash River Conference cross country championship and that official recommended her for an IHSAA sportsmanship award.
“I like how she was cheering for everyone who was running,” George Knezevich, the meet starter said. “She inspires everybody with her attitude. You can tell how much the other runners like her as all of them – and the fans, too – cheer for her when she runs. That’s what you want to see in athletics.”
Williamson has been a member of the Falcon cross country team for the past two years and also swims for the school in the winter.
Outside of sports, she is ranked number-one academically in the Class of 2021 at North Vermillion.