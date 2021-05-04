The City of Lafayette and the ‘Round the Fountain Art Fair Committee present the 47th annual ‘Round the Fountain Art Fair 29, from 9 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. in downtown Lafayette.
The event is an annual destination location that features up to 100 artists from around the nation, showcasing their talent and works in a variety of pieces and media, according to information provided.
Admission is free and parking is ample. Masks and social distancing are encouraged by all attending the fair. Thanks for keeping the Fair safe for everyone! Let’s make it a record year for both attendance and funds raised for supporting arts education and public art projects!
Proceeds from the fair support fine arts education in the area’s public schools, after school arts programs, courthouse restoration projects, landscaping, and public art projects.