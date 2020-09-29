The Attica-Williamsport Rotary Club is creating a Bi-County Community Cookbook that will be ready for purchase in time for a perfect stocking stuffer gift, according to information provided.
The cookbook will be a collection of recipes submitted by Bi-County residents. Does your family have a favorite recipe? Does someone you know have a “famous” recipe they would be willing to share? How about some of the bygone local restaurant favorite recipes?
The Club is trying to create a unique collection of local favorites. This would be a great gift for all ages! We need your help. We want to make it easy for you to submit that favorite recipe. You can take a picture of it and text it to 765-918-1824, email it to micheledevitt2@hotmail.com, or send it to Attica Williamsport Rotary PO Box 235 Attica, IN 47918.
Please make sure to include the name of the person or family who should get credit for the recipe. We must receive the recipe by Oct. 28.