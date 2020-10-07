A gift through the estate of the late Randall (Randy) G. Shoaf has created the Randall G. Shoaf Scholarship Fund to benefit students who graduate from an accredited Fountain County High School and are pursuing a degree through Rose Hulman Institute of Technology, according to information in a news release.
Shoaf graduated from Fountain Central High School with the class of 1968 and from Rose Hulman in 1972 with a BS in mechanical engineering. He was a kicker for the Rose Hulman football team and many records he achieved still stand. He was an avid golfer until his failing health prevented him from playing.
The scholarship is a one-time award, in the amount of $7,000, and not automatically renewable. However, the awardee may re-apply and compete with other applicants in following years. A student may receive the award for a maximum of four years.
Donations to the Randall G. Shoaf Scholarship Fund may be made online at www.wicf-inc.org or mailed to: Southeast Fountain Community Foundation, ATTN: Randall G. Shoaf Scholarship Fund, PO Box 95, Veedersburg, IN 47987.