As part of a NIPSCO electric project for planned maintenance on the Fowler substation, the Benton County Emergency Management Agency is remind community members there will be two temporary power outages, according to information posted on the agency’s social media.
The reminder was sent county wide since there will be different areas of disruption.
The project work was scheduled for Dec. 1 and Dec. 10, weather permitting.
The disruption to electric service is expected to take place between the hours of 12:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. EST. In the event of a weather delay, the project will begin the following business day.
Those affected by this outage are encouraged to plan ahead.