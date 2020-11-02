Player

Photo contributed

Photo left to right: Herb King, Owen Snedeker, Christy White are shown at the Player of the Game award Oct. 30.

 Photo contributed

The Seeger Patriots defeated the Cascade Cadets 30-11 in the KISS Country Game of the Week on Oct. 30.

Fountain Trust employee Christy White and Coach Herb King presented The Fountain Trust Company Player of the Game Award to Owen Snedeker.