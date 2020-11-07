As a writing assignment for college go week, Pine Village 3rd grader Wyatt Nern decided to write letters to former Pineknot and 2009 Seeger graduate Army Sergeant Ryan Synesael to ask him about his military career.
Ryan’s mother, Jeanette, works at Pine Village Elementary School, and talked about her son to Wyatt on several occasions when he showed an interest in the military and all it’s career opportunities. Wyatt’s letters were sent to Ryan, who is stationed at Fort
Leonard Wood in Missouri. Ryan appreciated the letters, decided to write back to Wyatt and then surprise him with a visit when he returned home to Warren County.
On October 30, Sgt. Synesael surprised his young penpal with 4 gifts that were official Army tags (American Flag, U.S. Army, Wyatt, and Nern) to wear or attach to his belongings. They were able to discuss Ryan’s current military occupation of Horizontal Construction Engineer, and his future occupation as Drill Sergeant. The mutual respect of these two gentlemen ended with a salute and handshake. Sgt. Synesael, thank you for your kindness to Wyatt and for your service to our country.