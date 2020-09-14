The 5th and 6th grade classes at Pine Village Elementary have been studying the brain.
They identified the main parts of the brain, their functions, and how they are connected to learning.
They learned that brain neurons are “chatty” and like to share new knowledge and make connections to existing knowledge. Brain wrinkles are good. And, that the old saying “practice makes perfect” is really good advice since repetition is how the brain learns to master a skill. Their culminating activity was an opportunity to dissect sheep brains.