Pine Village Elementary will again be honoring veterans on Veterans Day, according to information from the Pine Village Elementary Student Council.
Things will be a little different this year as the group practices social distancing and follows safety protocols to ensure veterans and students are safe.
The group will be having a drive-through celebration with a hot, boxed meal to go. Veterans will remain in their cars as they enter via the southwest driveway and exit by way of the southeast driveway.
The group will have signs posted and individuals providing guidance.
The drive-through will begin at 10:45 a.m. All area veterans are invited.