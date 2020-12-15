The Pine Village Committee for Community Enhancement conducted a ribbon-cutting Dec. 12 for the new green space and pergola.
The space was made possible first through a $5,000 Quick Impact Placebased Grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs. That funding allowed the PVCCE to transform a vacant lot into a green space area with a pergola, benches, a mural and information about the history of Pine Village, including information about one of the first professional football teams, the PV Villagers.
People gathered at the pergola area for the ribbon cutting and dedication, where members of the PVCCE and other officials took part.
PVCCE member Paula Max said there were many people and organizations that helped to make the project a reality.
"We have a lot of people in this area who have pitched in and helped out," she said.
Before the ribbon cutting, committee members noted that they have plans to have weekly reading sessions for youths to listen to stories and participate in activities.
There are also plans to have a sign to tell more of the history of the town. A mural by Max depicting a nod to the vintage football team was acknowledged as part of the dedication ceremony.
Gerry White of the Office of Community and Rural Affairs was on hand for the ribbon cutting.
"Our agency works primarily with smaller communities," he said.
White noted that larger communities sometimes have more opportunities for funding, so this grant program was started to help smaller communities.
"Usually we have 30 to 35 communities apply," he said, noting that there are about 15 grants awarded at $5,000.
"This one was essentially to create space where people could gather," he said. "I love to hear that they are going to be doing stories. That's the perfect personification of what we are trying to see here. If you can get that kind of programming to go into these spaces then it becomes something people use on a regular basis.
"We like to see that there's sweat equity in the creation of the event," he said. "If you have sweat equity, for instance doing the flower beds, the public tends to be a little bit more protective of it and not vandalizing it. So this is hitting all of the things we like to see.
"The main thing is it gives an asset to the community," White said. "If a business says, even if it's a small shop, 'we're interested in Pine Village', you can say this is a community-driven project. This is a community-driven asset. This is something you could be a part of if you set your business up here."
White noted that this is not the first time the community has received recognition from outside the area. He said that a few years ago, Paula Max had been painting the state seal on a building in the town when a crew from the Indiana Department of Transportation happened by and noticed the work. Through some exchanges of pictures, the governor was made aware of the project and came to Pine Village to have his picture taken in front of that painting. "That picture was on his social media for about three months," White said, noting that such projects help to enhance the local community and get a community noticed outside the area.
The PVCCE group invites residents to give them ideas of things they would like to see done in the community.
White and economic development director Ben Dispennett took part in the ribbon cutting.
The PVCCE committee served hot chocolate and cookies to all who attended and then Santa and Mrs. Claus greeted those in attendance before getting on board a wagon that was pulled around town to greet residents.
The PVCCE committee is made up of Max, Jane Baysinger, Melinda Bradbury, Jean Eberly, Barbara Richardson, Rita Stringer, Cenia Snedeker and Jean Sundqvist.