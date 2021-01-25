Two members of the Pine Village Community Volunteer Fire Department were honored recently.
According to information from the department on it’s social media, Sherri Phelps was named outstanding new member and David Greer was named firefighter of the year.
The post reads “Congrats to our outstanding personnel who serve our department. We’re thankful that while 2020 was our busiest year ever that we had a safe year. Like others we haven’t been able to gather and awards were a bit delayed for 2020. Usually these are presented every year at our end of the year Christmas Party.
“We would like to congratulate Sherri Phelps for outstanding new member and David Greer for firefighter of the year! ￼Sherri has served many years with the Otterbein Area Volunteer fire department￼ and brings many new yet seasoned assets to our department while David serves as EMS captain, works as a Paramedic ￼ and does are great job ensuring patient safety and personnel competency!”