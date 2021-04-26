The Brackets to Benefit Others competition began in 2018 as a way to get much needed items donated to A Better Way Food Co-Op. Warren County Community Foundation came up with the idea as a March Madness bracket style format like the 64 teams that make the NCAA basketball tournament.
In the past, 16 teams have competed in 4 rounds of items to donate. The winner in 2018 was Hickman Heights Church with Pine Village Elementary as the runner up.
In 2019, Pine Village Elementary became the victor. In 2020, the pandemic started right in the middle of the Brackets to Benefit others competition. The final four of the competition was about to be determined when life as we knew it came to a halt. Schools and churches were no longer meeting, so the competition ended.
This year, there was some uncertainty about whether the competition should happen or not. We are still feeling the effects of the pandemic a year later. Teams were contacted and everyone wanted to participate. This was fantastic news because A Better Way Food Co-Op has been quite busy during the pandemic providing food assistance for any Warren County resident who needs it.
They are open every Tuesday from 2-5. The competition started a little later than normal, so it was decided to only have 8 teams and three rounds instead of 16 teams and four rounds. Several church teams were paired up to create as evenly sized pairings as possible. The volunteers at A Better Way Food Co-Op made a list of the items in greatest need, and assigned those items to various match-ups. In the first round, there were 359 cans of pasta, 644 cans of chunky soup, 171 bags of sugar, and 1,011 cans of meat donated. In the Final Four round, there were 832 jars of peanut butter, and 755 boxes of cereal collected.
This created the Final showdown between Pine Village Elementary School and the church team of West Lebanon Christian Church, Armstrong Chapel and Trinity Presbyterian. Pine Village Elementary had 1,535 cans of fruit and the church team had 1,007 cans of fruit. In all, 6,314 items were donated to A Better Way Food Co-Op during this fun, yet competitive tournament. Congratulations to Pine Village Elementary for their back to back victories!