Pine Village Elementary has advanced to the last round of the NCAA Read to the Four, according to information from the school.
Three hundred Elementary schools across the state started the competition to see who could read the most minutes. Pine Village 3rd grade students clinched their spot in their regional finals on Sunday night by beating Morocco Elementary. They will now go head to head with the other 3 regional winners.
As part of their reward for making it to the elite eight last week, the PV school library will receive $1,000 in books from Scholastic. The students have also received small gifts from the NCAA, sponsor of the reading event.
The PV community, parents and teachers have been instrumental in helping motivate students by providing incentives along the way. Making it to the final 4 schools in the state is a huge accomplishment and teachers Teri Morris and Kelly Allen are very proud of their 3rd graders.