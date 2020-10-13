Pine Village Elementary students have been named to the honor roll for the first nine weeks.
Those students include:
Grade 6 submitted by Kim Markley: Sam Cunningham, Conner Harris, Macyn Hughes, Kelsey Johnson, Wrede Johnson, Emma Nern, Kaleb Purcell, Montana Rayburn, Adrian Stamm and Ethan Voigt.
Grade 5 submitted by Tiffany Sparenberg: Marcus Gregory, Emma Lees, Audra Pickett, Ava Rasmussen, Hayden Sparenberg and Ian Voigt.
Grade 4 submitted byJessica Wilson: Josie Bennett, Sloan Brier, Layla Cavanaugh, Laney Duchemin, Hutch Haley, Anthony Herbert. Prestyn Hughes, Hensley Johnson, Izabella Johnson, Jackson Jones, Karson Miller, Noah Piercy, Hunter Purcell, Kynzley Richardson, Lainie Serie, Bostyn Shirley and Leah Weber.