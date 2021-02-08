Have you ever wondered what percentage of a vegetable is made up of water? The Sixth Grade class at Pine Village Elementary can answer that question. They recently competed against schools around the state in the 2021 Science Bowl. Their hard work and effort earned them the honor of being State Champions in their division, according to information from the school.
Science Bowl is a competition developed and promoted by the Indiana Association of School Principals, in partnership with Purdue University. Each year, students are given a science topic to study and a related experiment to perform. They are then tested on the data collected and analyzed, as well as information researched and learned about the topic. There are three different timed tests that students take, and those scores are used to determine each school’s final placing.
This year’s competition focused on the area of physical science. Students determined the mass of various vegetables before and after dehydrating and used that data to determine the percentage of water in each vegetable. They then compared their findings against similar scientific data from other research and determined the reasonableness of their findings. If there was a large discrepancy between their findings and the other research, possible reasons for the discrepancy were discussed. The students also used their findings to hypothesize how long it might take to dehydrate apple slices, based on knowing the apple’s water content and comparing it to how long it took vegetables with a similar water content to dehydrate.
In addition to the experiment, the class studied the properties of water and learned that water is known as the universal solvent, has excellent adhesive and cohesive capabilities, is a polar substance, has surface tension, is capable of capillary action, and exists in three phases. They also learned about the water cycle, the percentage of water on Earth that is available as freshwater, and the importance of making sure our water resources are used wisely.
The 6th graders worked diligently at learning all the information and performing the experiment. They honed their math skills as they worked with percentages, determined beginning and ending masses, and used data tables to organize their findings. They worked together as a team and learned the value of not just sharing their own ideas and knowledge, but in listening to others’ as well. And, they did all of this in addition to their regular science curriculum in the classroom.