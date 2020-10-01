Darrin Spragg has stepped down as Head Girls Basketball Coach at Attica High School. Darrin has been coaching at Attica over the last 20 years in some capacity and working at SIA Subaru.
“When opportunities arise that you can’t pass up you have to make really hard decisions and put your family first,” said Athletic Director Bruce Patton in a prepared statement.
Patton, who has worked alongside Spragg over the last 12 years has enjoyed working with Coach Spragg and wishes he was staying but understands the circumstances and wishes him luck in the future.