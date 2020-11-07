There may be a few new faces working in our local nursing homes starting November 2nd. The Indiana State Department of Health and the Indiana National Guard has partnered to offer Non-Medical support to Long-term Care (LTC) Facilities across the State. This initiative will enable our nursing home leadership and staff to focus specifically on resident care.
Depending on identified need, the National Gard, with approximately a staff of 3, will be deployed in 3 phases. The 1st phase = High need, 2nd = Medium need, and 3rd = Low need. This will continually be evaluated and modified by the long-term care facility and the State during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The NG personnel that will be in each of the facilities have been trained by Probari, an IU-related, central Indiana startup company committed to improving the overall health care experience of residents at nursing homes and long-term care facilities. Training includes understanding the structure of skilled nursing facilities, infection control practices, HIPAA and compliance issues. Services the Guard will provide are data entry and testing support, visitor and staff screening, facilitation of family visitation, cleaning and disinfecting of common high touch areas, PPE stocking and tracking, and other duties.
If you have any questions regarding this program please call the Fountain & Warren County Health Department at 765-762-3035 or email us at fwhealthdept@gmail.com.