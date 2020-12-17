North Vermillion hosted Parke Heritage in girls’ basketball on Tuesday and the contest saw the lead go back and forth before the visiting Wolves came out on top 33-30.
McKenzie Crowder hit the opening basket to put the Falcons up 2-0, but then Parke Heritage went on a 6-0 run in less than a minute to take the lead.
North Vermillion responded with a 7-0 run of their own with baskets coming from Ava Martin and Crowder, the latter getting a good pass from Callie Naylor for a 9-6 score.
The visitors hit back-to-back three-pointers to take a 12-9 lead before a basket and free throw from Naylor tied the contest at 12-all after one quarter.
The second period saw both teams struggle to score with Crowder putting in all six points that the Falcons scored while the Wolves only managed two free throws for an 18-14 halftime tally.
“We ran our offense pretty well,” Mark Switzer, the North Vermillion head coach, said. “We got good shots, but we hurried them and missed.”
The Falcons got their largest lead of the game at the beginning of the third quarter, going up seven after an opening three-point play by Crowder made it 21-14.
Parke Heritage then began to close the gap, getting as close as two points at 23-21 before a late steal and lay-up put North Vermillion up four at 25-21 at the end of the period.
Two quick buckets by the Wolves tied the game with 6:10 left in the fourth quarter and then they took a 30-25 lead with a trey and a long jumper.
North Vermillion was finally able to end an almost four-minute scoring drought when Crowder stole the ball and went the length of the court for a lay-up and a 30-27 score with 4:30 to go.
A Crowder free throw and two by Naylor tied the contest with 24 seconds remaining in the game, but the Wolves converted a three-point play with four seconds left to pull out the win, 33-30.
“This loss hurts as it means we need help to have a chance to win the conference – Seeger hasn’t lost and we now have two,” Switzer explained. “We had our chances – our effort and our defense were good – but we just couldn’t hit a basket when we needed it.”