The Warren County Community Development Group is seeking businesses, organizations, churches, families, or other groups to create a Christmas display at the Williamsport Par, according to information from the group.
The intent is to create a drive around the park loop of light displays for families to enjoy. Displays can be put up after Thanksgiving and will be lit through Jan. 1. Displays can be as simple as a tree, to as far as your imagination can take you. For more information or to sign up for a spot, call 765-376-6067 or email 1926rpu@gmail.com