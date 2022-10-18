It’s October, but not everything is pumpkin spice lattes and scenic hayrides for Hoosiers looking to buy or sell a home. Indiana’s housing market is holding steady compared to the U.S., but we’re impacted by forces beyond our control – especially inflation and home loans as the Federal Reserve tries to cool off consumer demand with higher interest rates.
Mortgage rates above 6% pushed many homebuyers to the sidelines in September; statewide home sales finished 13% below September 2021 even as prices decreased for the third straight month.
The typical Indiana home sold for $235,000 in September versus $240,000 in August. But rising mortgage rates meant the monthly payment was actually $100 higher for the $235,000 property despite the $5,000 reduction (based on a 30-year loan for 80% of the price). The median price fell 2% but it would’ve taken a 5% drop for homebuyers to ‘break even’ with the impact of higher rates.
The Fed reacted to a disappointing August inflation report with an unprecedented third consecutive three-quarter percent increase of its benchmark rate. But mortgage rates started moving up weeks ahead of the official announcement as the financial markets anticipated the Fed action. September inflation remained higher than expected, and rates are hitting 7% to start the week of October 17th.
Where’s the good news in all this? In a tough housing climate, Indiana home sales and property values are fairly stable compared to most of the country.
Indiana’s existing home sales finished the summer (June through August) 9% below 2021; U.S. sales plummeted 17% year-over-year for the same three months.
Year-to-date sales (69,264) are just 6% below last year’s record-setting (perhaps overheated) pace and remain ahead of 2019…so despite national recession fears and monetary policy aimed at crushing demand, Indiana’s housing market is still ahead of its pre-pandemic growth curve.
Indiana is growing, leading the Midwest in overall population growth and net migration of new residents. The state is investing in quality of life through programs like the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) aimed at attracting more ‘Hoosiers by choice’ and the employers looking to hire them.
That’s good news for homeowners and sellers, as growth drives demand and property values. Home prices have been less volatile in Indiana, with the year-to-date median remaining 10% above 2021.
It also means that buying a home is still a great wealth-creating investment, and potential buyers who keep waiting for more favorable financing – especially paying higher average rent in the meantime – are losing opportunities to build equity and potentially find bargains in a cooling market.
Prices gains are slowing, homes are staying on the market a little longer, and mortgage rates will fluctuate even if they remain well above last year. Buyers should be prepared to do the math, be realistic about their budgets and take advantage of professional expertise to find a home that works for their families and their finances.
Homebuyers also still face a tight housing supply across much of Indiana, another factor stabilizing prices. The average number of homes available for sale in a given month has dropped roughly 80% since 2011, and this year’s new listings through September have also dropped below 2021. Finding ways to rebuild residential inventory is the top policy priority for Indiana REALTORS®.
But even with supply-side shortcomings and a challenging national economy, Indiana has maintained a higher homeownership rate without the sharp ups-and-downs affecting real estate in many parts of the country. 2022 has brought a mix of tricks and treats for Hoosiers in the housing market, but there’s reason to give thanks as we wait for easing inflation and the return of higher buying power and lower borrowing rates.