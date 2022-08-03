Too often, it seems like we’re faced with “either/or” decisions. With something as important as energy security, it’s not one or the other – it’s all of the above! Hoosiers across the state are supporting the development of new options that help to diversify our sources of energy. Of course, we will continue to need a robust supply of oil and to a lesser extent coal. But that shouldn’t be at the exclusion of new investments in renewable options like wind and solar. Particularly in Indiana, there are parts of our state very close to major electrical transmission lines that make our state a hotbed for farming the sun.
As implausible as that seems, the nation’s largest solar farm is planned not for some desert out west – but for northern Indiana. All over the state, more than 120 solar projects are either already generating electricity or being planned now. These are new developments going into pro-growth areas of our state that understand the value of market-driven clean energy. An added benefit is the improvement we’ll see in slowing climate change. Plus “farming the sun” is sustainable and a financial windfall for communities that have added miles of new roads, fired up broadband for county residents, built new community centers, and broken ground with new schools – all with revenue from renewable energy projects.
Major employers in the auto industry, Amazon, Cummins, and more have access to renewable energy as a checklist for expansion projects. Recently, a huge new $2.5 billion battery plant was announced for Kokomo – just one example of how downstream investments in renewable technology can have a positive impact on the Hoosier state. Ask anyone in Howard County if 1,400 new battery plant jobs are going to make a difference – because the answer is a resounding YES!
And that’s just one example of how Indiana communities can create new jobs while increasing economic output and saving taxpayer dollars through clean energy development. Projects like these that are in the works will especially help Indiana’s rural communities that have suffered from a lack of investment coupled with rising energy costs.
Investments such as these don’t happen without leadership, and from the top down, we continue to see many of our elected officials supporting smart, pro-growth clean energy and climate policies that increase, rather than threaten economic opportunities for Hoosiers.
Let’s keep pushing clean and renewable energy forward through market-driven policies that balance our desire to reduce emissions with the need to create jobs and power a strong, stable economy with reliable and affordable energy. I believe we owe it to the next generation to weigh the benefits and forge ahead responsibly to build a new future less dependent on any one or two sources of energy. Let us diversify and become energy independent. Let us have the courage to lead, and not just follow – to make Indiana the best place we can for the benefit of those who own the land, those who farm it, those who depend on it, and all of us who need energy independence to grow and to thrive.