Mary E. Gremore
Williamsport — Mary E. (Parker) Gremore, 101, Williamsport, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 7:10 a.m. with her daughter and son-in-law by her side.
Mary was born in Russellville, Indiana on January 19, 1922. She was the daughter of the late Arthur and Rose (Pullium) Parker. She was raised in Covington, graduating from Covington High School in 1939. Following her marriage to C. Ray Gremore on December 22, 1946, Mary moved to Attica and raised her family. She and her husband later moved to Lafayette and following Ray’s retirement, moved to Williamsport in the early 1980’s.
Mary worked as a secretary for the Fountain County Extension Office in Covington for several years. She later worked at the Sears Catalog Store in Attica and after raising her family and moving to Lafayette, began working for National Homes.
She was a member of the Attica Christian Church, where she was baptized in October of 1954. She had been attending the Williamsport Christian Church and more recently attending the New Hope Chapel in Wingate.
Mary enjoyed playing golf, bowling and playing cards. Her greatest pleasure was being with her family and friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, C. Ray Gremore on June 12, 2003. Mary leaves behind her three children, Ron R. (Kim) Gremore, Lexington, SC; Sandra Sue (Duane) Mycroft, Williamsport and Peggy Lee (Robert) Mathews, Aiken, SC; four grandchildren, Janelle (Tom) Lloyd, Brian (Christy) Mycroft, Ryan (Angie) Gremore and Laura (Tony) Thirtle; two step grandchildren, Kristen (Andy) Yoon and Michael (Eve) Wayman; ten great-grandchildren, Austin Lloyd, Phillip Mycroft, Gabe Mycroft, Nolan Lloyd, Lauren Lloyd, Marianne Mycroft, Aubri Gremore, Sydney Gremore, Parker Gremore and Emerson Thirtle; two step great-grandsons, John Galati and Isaac Wayman. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Robert Mathews; a great-granddaughter, Heather Lloyd; a sister, Thelma Powell and three brothers, Elmo, Orville and Forest Parker.
Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Sunday, September 17th, from 12:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Duane Mycroft, Ron Gremore and Pastor Jesse Stoner officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Hope Cemetery, Covington. Memorial contributions may be made to the Amazima Ministries, Uganda c/o Katie Davis Majors; www.amazima.org/safe; P.O. Box 682521, Franklin, TN 37068
Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.