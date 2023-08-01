MR. ROBBINS

MR. ROBBINS

Mark Anthony Robbins, age 64 of Lafayette, IN passed away at 6:28 a.m. on July 30, 2023 at IU Health Arnett in Lafayette.

Mark was born on June 23, 1959 in Williamsport, IN. He was the son of Johnny V. and Mary Ellen (Wingo) Robbins. Mark was a 1977 graduate of Seeger High School. He married Charlotte Anne Kirkpatrick in Attica, IN on December 6, 1980 and she preceded him in death on

Tags