Mark Anthony Robbins, age 64 of Lafayette, IN passed away at 6:28 a.m. on July 30, 2023 at IU Health Arnett in Lafayette.
Mark was born on June 23, 1959 in Williamsport, IN. He was the son of Johnny V. and Mary Ellen (Wingo) Robbins. Mark was a 1977 graduate of Seeger High School. He married Charlotte Anne Kirkpatrick in Attica, IN on December 6, 1980 and she preceded him in death on
Mark worked as an electrician for Long Electric in Lafayette for 24 years. He was a member of the IBEW Local 668. Mark enjoyed all types of dancing with his wife, Charlotte. He was a very accomplished drummer and played with several area bands. Mark enjoyed fishing with family members and watching science fiction movies & shows. He was drawn to any flea market he encountered.
Surviving are: 2 daughters, Cassie Alexander (Joseph) of Brooklyn, NY and Mary Anne Robbins (John Kirkendall) of West Lafayette; 2 sisters, Martha Hutson of Danville, IL and Freda Zachery (Mike Dobson) of Mooresville, IN; 1 brother, Rick Robbins of Williamsport, IN; 5 grandchildren, Juan Alexander, Oliver Alexander, Agnes Alexander, Olive Robbins-Madrid, and Arlo Robbins-Kirkendall; Companion-in-law Clint Karushis
Mark was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Charlotte; sister, Carol Green; brother, Larry Robbins; and sister-in-law, Rhonda Robbins.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, August 6, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the IBEW Union Hall, 2535 S 30 th St, #1, Lafayette, IN 47909. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com.