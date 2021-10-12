Jaren Michael Porter
Jaren Michael Porter, age 20, of Greenwood, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on August 13, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Jacob Ryan Fortinberry.
He is survived by his mother, Nicki Fortinberry, a brother Nicholas (Brittany) Fortinberry, 4 nephews; Ryatt, Reis, Beau, and Buckley. Also surviving is his uncle Jerry (Kim) Wayne and a cousin, Kaleb, and many cousins, aunts, and uncles on his maternal father’s side.
Jaren was actively involved in gaming, anime and chess. Jaren was also an avid reader.
Cremation services were provided by Albertson Mortuary.
The family has asked that donations be made to the Warren County/Williamsport Public Library.