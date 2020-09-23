For the eight consecutive year, the North Vermillion Falcons’ football team was part of the annual Colts Leadership Challenge, hosting a blood drive during the summer months when local blood inventories are the most difficult to maintain.
Each year, Indiana Blood Center encourages Indiana high school football teams to take part in the Colts Leadership Challenge blood drive challenge. This unique program is an opportunity for Indiana high school football players to participate in life-giving community service, demonstrating leadership and school spirit by recruiting volunteers to raise their sleeve at a blood drive. Through the program, students have a direct impact on hospital patients and contribute to their quality of life through the gift of blood.
The Falcons are no stranger to a winning streak in this program. For the past eight years, the football team has held the blood drive with the highest percentage of participation based on school population, increasing donor participation each year. The last two years, the Falcons have held the largest blood drive in the state! The achievement of winning eight in a row, not only speaks to the determination of the players, coaching staff and administration at NVHS, it is a testament to the members of the community that support the Falcon Nation