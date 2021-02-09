The North Vermillion girls’ basketball team began its chase of a third consecutive 1A Sectional 54 championship on Tuesday by defeating Covington 41-15 in the tournament opener.
The Falcons opened a 10-0 lead in the first three minutes as the Trojans struggled with their timing, spacing and shooting – not a surprise given what the team had gone through in the previous two weeks.
On January 19, Covington traveled to Crawfordsville and lost a tight game with the Athenians, returning home and waking up to news that a key player for their hosts had tested positive for Covid-19.
That meant that from January 20 onward, six of the varsity players, including all five starters, were sent home and placed under quarantine.
While the varsity could neither play nor practice, the Trojan JV team stepped up and played three games in their place, one of which was against North Vermillion.
In that contest, the visiting Falcons defeated their hosts 36-12, so the game on Tuesday was sort of a rematch as the varsity returned to action, but the lack of playing and practice obviously bothered Covington.
“We had a game plan [defensively]… and I think we did that pretty well,” Travis Brown, the Covington coach said. “We just couldn’t make a basket when we needed it.”
His team actually reached the scoreboard first on a free throw by Kenzie Richardson, but that was after Callie Naylor, McKenzie Crowder, Ava Martin and Cami Pearman had combined for the 10-point run.
Covington would only add a basket by Briley Peyton in the remainder of the quarter while the Falcons were getting four more points from Pearman for a 14-3 lead.
Martin scored first for North Vermillion in the second quarter with Shiann Haymaker responding with a driving lay-up for the Trojans, but the Falcons then went on a 7-4 run to close out the half as Braxtyn Dunham, Crowder and Pearman scored against baskets by Emma Holycross for Covington that made it 23-9.
Like Brown, North Vermillion coach Mark Switzer had a game plan defensively and it mirrored the one used by the Trojans.
Switzer asked Crowder to guard Haymaker who scored four points for the Trojans doing what he called “a good job on her” while Brown had his team focus on Crowder and limited her to eight, saying “We knew that would mean that others would get shots, but we had to hope they wouldn’t go in, but they did.”
The second Holycross score for Covington in the half came with 35 seconds left and the Trojans would not score again until the 5:16 mark of the fourth, being outscored 11-0 in the third quarter for a 34-9 tally.
North Vermillion added five more points to start the fourth quarter, a jumper by Martin and a trey from Naylor, before Haymaker ended the over eleven-minute Trojan scoring drought by making a lay-up.
Pearman would add a basket for the Falcons about 20 seconds later, but those would be the last points scored by the team as Switzer put in some reserves who failed to score.
Covington closed out the game with a pair of lay-ups by Peyton and Lauren Vale to make the final score 41-15.
Switzer liked the way his defense played, but he was not as complementary about his offense.
“We put some new plays in and ran them,” he said, “but I don’t think we ran them as well as I’d like.”
Switzer closed by saying his team was improving, but would continue to work in preparation for Friday’s semifinal against Faith Christian.
“They pushed us up there,” he said, “They led most of the game, but we won in the end. We want to win again so we get a chance to defend our title from last year.”
Brown, for his part, did not use the lack of practice as an excuse for the loss, but it was obvious that his team was not playing the same way as the one that had been improving in early and mid-January.
“We had good execution on defense,” he stated, “but on offense we just couldn’t make a basket when we needed it.”
Despite the lack of practice, one thing that the Trojans striking did well was rebound, particularly on the defensive end, but unfortunately, as Brown pointed out, those rebounds often did not pay off with baskets at the other end.
He closed by saying what so many coaches have said this year, “We got to play and that’s what matters.”