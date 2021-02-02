North Vermillion traveled to face a depleted Attica squad in girls’ basketball and came away with a 53-20 victory over the Red Ramblers.
As has been the case for much of the season for Attica, the hosts were without one of their most experienced players, in this case it was CeCe Rice who was out.
The squad has had various players and coaches out all year due to either Covid-19 quarantines or injuries that, according head coach Matt Harmeson, has made it difficult to have full-team practices.
“It’s frustrating, but we don’t have any choice,” he explained. “We just do what we can with who we have. We haven’t been at full strength in two weeks.”
North Vermillion took a 6-0 lead on a basket by Callie Naylor and two free throws each by Cami Pearman and Ava Martin before the Ramblers scored their first points at 6:07 mark.
The Falcons came right back with a jumper, but Audree Britt countered with a lay-up for an 8-4 score.
Unfortunately for the Ramblers, that basket at the 5:15 mark of the first quarter would be their last points of the period as North Vermillion ended on a 14-0 run to lead 22-4.
Attica ended their drought 35 seconds into the second quarter thanks to a free throw by Tatum Nunnally and, after a Falcon basket, she put back an offensive rebound to make it 24-7.
After a trey from Pearman for the visitors, Sadie Swift – one of the players who had been out of action earlier in the year – drove to the hoop for a lay-up and a 27-9 score.
Once again, Attica went cold and did not score for the remainder of the half, which ended 33-10 in favor of North Vermillion.
McKenzie Crowder got things going in the third quarter for the Falcons, hitting two three-pointers and a lay-up with Attica picking up only a free throw by Swift and a pair of baskets to trail 47-15 going into the final eight minutes of the contest.
Attica had been bothered by the North Vermillion press through much of the game according to Harmeson, but the Falcons backed it off and put some subs on the floor in the final quarter.
Swift opened the period with a lay-up for the Ramblers, but a basket by Martin and free throw by Layla Strubberg increased the visitor’s lead by one.
Addyson Goodwin scored next for Attica followed by free throw by Hailey VanDeWater to account for the 20 points in the game for the Ramblers.
Scorers in the second half for North Vermillion included Megan Davis, Lauren Ellis and Braylee Brown.
Harmeson said Attica needed to learn to do some things they are not doing right now or, at least, not doing as well as they need to do.
“We need to work on our help-side defense,” he stated. “We need to squeeze loose balls tighter – we had our hands on some, but didn’t keep them – and we didn’t block out well enough. We’ll keep working on all these as we get ready for Tuesday [sectional opener].”