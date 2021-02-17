North Vermillion hosted the Attica Red Ramblers in boys’ basketball in a battle between two teams looking for their first win of the season.
The Falcons and the visitors both came into the contest with identical 0-11 records, so there was a good bit of pressure on the two squads to pick up their initial victory, yet both have been victims of illness and injury this season.
It was illness that had plagued Attica all season as the team twice had gaps of 18 or more days between games caused by Covid-19 quarantines and several other contests this season where the squad had been missing players – two of whom (Zeb Shonkwiler and Antonio Jerkins) that found out just hours before the start that they could not play against the Falcons.
Injuries have been a problem for a young North Vermillion team as a pair of their more experienced players have been out all season, resulting in the Falcons fielding a mostly JV squad playing a varsity schedule.
Despite the illness and injury problems, the two teams have played hard all season, but being so short-handed, they could not overcome their missing players and missing playing time well enough to garner a victory.
As might be expected in a contest where each squad thought they had a good chance to erase the goose egg from their win total, the game started with deliberate play leading to no one scoring in the first two minutes.
Jackson Davis of Attica notched the first points of the game when he hit a three-pointer and, thirty seconds later, Atticus Blank did the same for the Falcons.
In the next two minutes, Davis added a pair of baskets for a Rambler 7-3 lead, but North Vermillion took the lead for the first time when Jerome White hit a trey off a pass from Blank and Landon Naylor added another thanks to an assist by Dalton Thomas.
Naylor would score shortly before the horn to give the hosts an 11-7 lead after one quarter.
North Vermillion head coach Cody Wright has said all year that he has a good team but one that cannot hit baskets, shooting under 30 percent from the field in most games.
He wondered what his team could do if they made more shots and he was pleased with the three-pointers made in that first quarter.
“I think it got us going – got us confidence,” he said, “and confidence is [contagious].
Attica responded, as the second period started, by tying the game on two baskets by Zach Black, the second off an assist by Garrett Crowder.
After the teams traded baskets for a 13-13 score, Blank hit a trey for the Falcons off a pass from Thomas to give his team the lead for good at 16-13.
North Vermillion scored five more points in the quarter, including a trey from Naylor while the Ramblers were scoreless for a 21-13 tally going into halftime.
The first half proved the interior defenses for both squads were solid as they kept their opponents from penetrating to the basket and forcing them into taking jumpers from the outside.
The long-distance shooting continued as the third quarter began.
Attica went on a 7-0 spurt that ended an almost six-minute scoring drought and the run included a trey from Black that pulled the visitors within three at 23-20.
Blank made a short jumper to stop a four-minute non-scoring span by the Falcons and then Noah Scott made back-to-back three-pointers to put the Falcons up 31-20.
“I thought those threes were the key to the game,” Wright said. “He [Scott] has been one of our best shooters in practice all season, so I hope that making these in the game gives him some confidence going forward.”
There was one more basket in the third period and it came on a lay-up by Brandte Gayler for Attica that made the score 31-22 in favor of the hosts.
The fourth quarter opened with another Scott jumper – a long shot just inside the arc – followed by two baskets by Thomas for 37-22 lead.
Gayler made one of two free throws for Attica and the ensuing 14-point lead caused Wright to put his team into a spread, a move that allowed the squad to shorten the game, but one that also caused them to commit eight turnovers in the period.
Wright explained the problems by noting that his team rarely got to play a delay game, saying, “I think we’ve had the lead going into the fourth quarter only three times in 36 games I’ve coached here.”
Attica rallied in the final period, but North Vermillion was able to score enough to hold off the visitors in the end and take a 48-34 win.
For Attica coach Bruce Patton, it was a frustrating night – “they hit shots and we didn’t” – but one that had him proud of the effort put out by his team.
“I had five guys play 32 minutes and they gave me everything they had,” he said. “We just couldn’t make enough baskets.”
Wright said what he liked best on the night was the offensive output of his team, noting, “We average 33 points a game and we scored 48 tonight.”
He closed by saying, “We’ve got some winnable games ahead of us, so if we gained confidence from tonight, I’m looking forward to them.”