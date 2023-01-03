Teas of the World are the focus of the Young at Heart get-together January 14th, 11:00 am to 2:00 pm, at the Hillsboro Nazarene Church, 453 South State Road 341, according to information from the group.
Purdue Extension of Fountain County will share information about the most exotic and the most popular teas. Tea sampling is included.
Following a bratwurst lunch, participants play tea-terrific party bingo. There is a cost. Reservations are required by January 11th and may be made by calling either the church, (765) 798-2350, or the program coordinator, (765) 793- 7285. The event is open to all older adults in Fountain and neighboring counties.
If the weather is unsafe on the 14th, the program will be rescheduled to January 28th.
Partial funding for the Young at Heart ministry is provided by the Hillsboro Nazarene Church.