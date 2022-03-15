Women who own or manage farmland in Warren and Fountain counties and areas nearby are invited to a free conservation discussion on March 31, according to information provided.
“We estimate that women now own or co-own between one-fourth and one-half of the farmland in the Midwest and they are very interested in farming practices that benefit the health of their land,” said Heather Bacher, Women 4 The Land Coordinator. “Our goal is to connect these women with each other and with the resource professionals who can help them with their farmland management goals.”
Women4theLand meetings bring together landowners in an informal learning format for a women-only discussion about an in-depth look at the characteristics of healthy soil and farming practices. Female conservation professionals are on hand to answer questions and share resources.
“These meetings have been well-received in other parts of Indiana,” said Julie Clark, Warren County SWCD District Administrator, “and we’re looking forward to bringing this unique educational opportunity to women in Warren and Fountain counties.”
The meeting is presented in partnership with Warren and Fountain County SWCDs. “We continually hear from women how grateful they are for a women-only learning environment,” commented Lori Jordan, Fountain County SWCD District Coordinator, “and they tell us they are able to discuss issues they wouldn’t feel comfortable bringing up in any other setting."
Coffee and registration that day will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Lunch is provided, and the program will conclude at 1 p.m. It will be March 31 at SAHM’s Smokehouse, Harrison Hills Golf Course, Attica. Those who wish to attend are asked to RSVP by March 25 to Julie Clark, 765-764-8047, or Lori Jordan, 765-793-2764 Ext. 3. Those who need special accommodations are asked to notify them when the RSVP is made. Participants are encouraged to take a friend or family member and to let organizers know when you RSVP so they can have plenty of food.
These sessions of women’s learning circles are sponsored by Women4theLand in partnership with American Farmland Trust, the Women, Food and Agriculture Network and the Warren and Fountain County Soil and Water Conservation Districts. Staff from these organizations as well as USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) will be on hand to answer questions.
More information can be found at: http://womencaringfortheland.org/indiana.