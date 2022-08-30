Covington, Indiana, August 30, 2022—Women who own or manage farmland and land in Warren and Fountain counties and areas nearby are invited to a free conservation discussion on Sept. 22, according to information provided.

“We estimate that women now own or co‐own between one‐fourth and one‐half of the farmland in the Midwest and they are very interested in farming practices that benefit the health of their land,” said Heather Bacher, Women 4 The Land Coordinator. “Our goal is to connect these women with each other and with the resource professionals who can help them with their farmland management goals.”

