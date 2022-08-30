Covington, Indiana, August 30, 2022—Women who own or manage farmland and land in Warren and Fountain counties and areas nearby are invited to a free conservation discussion on Sept. 22, according to information provided.
“We estimate that women now own or co‐own between one‐fourth and one‐half of the farmland in the Midwest and they are very interested in farming practices that benefit the health of their land,” said Heather Bacher, Women 4 The Land Coordinator. “Our goal is to connect these women with each other and with the resource professionals who can help them with their farmland management goals.”
Women 4 the Land meetings bring together landowners in an informal learning format for a women‐only discussion about an in‐depth look at the characteristics of healthy soil and farming practices. Female conservation professionals are on hand to answer questions and share resources.
Our topic this meeting is Wildlife Management and Habitat. Our objectives are to help our attendees do the following:
- Understand the basic elements of wildlife management and conservation practices to improve wildlife habitat.- Learn about conservation resources available to landowners.
- Gain confidence in seeking answers for any questions or concerns landowners have for their land.
Guest speakers include Bridget Stancombe and Mike Mycroft, Wildlife Biologists, and Kyle Whitlow, Indiana Conservation Officer, all with Indiana Department of Natural Resources. Bridget will be speaking in the morning. She will join Mike and Kyle at Cicott Park for the outdoor session.
Coffee and registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Lunch is provided, and the program
The event is Sept. 22 at Riverview United Methodist Church, 7763 E 4th Street, Attica (Independence).
After lunch, the group will tour a newly established pollinator plot at Cicott Park.
People are asked to RSVP by Sept. 15, to Julie Clark, 765‐764‐8047 or julie‐clark@iaswcd.org, or Lori Jordan, 765‐793‐2764 Ext. 3
Those who need special accommodations are asked to notify the group when they RSVP. Feel free to bring a friend or family member, just let the group know when you RSVP so the food count can be correct.
This session of women’s learning circles is sponsored by Women 4 the Land in partnership with American Farmland Trust, the Women, Food and Agriculture Network, the Warren and Fountain County Soil and Water Conservation Districts, and Warren County Community Foundation. Staff from these organizations as well as USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and Indiana Department of Natural Resources will be on hand to answer questions.