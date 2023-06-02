Williamsport, IN. — The Williamsport-Washington Township Public Library is pleased to acknowledge the donation of the Mudlavia model by Tom and Caroline Swanson of Warren County. The Friends of the Library and Learning Center of Warren County will be holding an open house, Sunday June 11th from 2pm to 4pm to thank the Swansons for their thoughtful donation to our library and community.
Mudlavia Health Resort opened December 25, 1890 and quickly became renowned for its famous mud baths. The resort hosted many famous dignitaries from around the world, including famous poets, authors and sport celebrities such as Boxer, John L. Sullivan; Attorney and Politician, James Bingham; Writer and Poet, James Whitcomb Riley; Scottish Singer and Comedian, Harry Lauder; American Poet and Entertainer, Captain Jack Crawford and Composer and Indiana state song writer, Paul Dresser.
Mudlavia in its hey-day could accommodate 200 guests. Mr. Harry L. Kramer purchased the land from Samuel Story, Civil War Veteran afflicted with rheumatism and kidney trouble, whose property was kept soggy, basically a swamp, by the continual bubbling up of the springs. Story began to dig a ditch to divert the waters from his land. The hot, humid summers of Indiana especially, August in 1884 naturally made Story drink copious amounts from the springs as he worked, while standing in the black mud, and over the next few weeks his health issues seemed to disappear. A chemical analysis of the water and revealed that it to contained magnesia, sodium and lithium, the stuff laughing gas is made from. Did the mud “cure” anything? Maybe not but it did make you feel good. This was rare occurrence, at the time, found in only five other known places in the world.
Almost overnight the springs became famous, and people came streaming into the area from all over the world even. The Hotel/Resort became famous, and at the time cost roughly $250,000 and was the largest structure in Warren County. Mineral Spring, back then was on the map and it would be renamed Kramer, Indiana after Mr. Kramer. On February 29th, 1920 it burned to the ground, no deaths were reported, but the illustrious Resort was gone. It would be over a decade, Oct. 21, 1934, and couple of change of owners before it would be rebuilt in a more modern Spanish Mission design and a fraction of its former size. Now called Pleasant Valley Lodge it still offered the mud baths and fine dining but it would burn yet again on Nov. 11, 1968. The new owners and a new name for the hotel was reopened as Mudlavia Hotel, operated March 1969 to Feb. 12, 1974. It was a restaurant and nursing home until it burned for the last time. Now nothing remains but a hull, and a forlorn chimney, but the grandeur of Mudlavia Resort has been captured in a to scale model by Tom Swanson and his wife Caroline. Tom spent over four months constructing the model and Caroline spent years researching and creating the rooms and interior of the hotel for the model.
They have graciously donated it the Williamsport-Washington Township Public Library, where it will be its permanent home. It took a crew of six men moved the model in the library. The model, over three feet in depth, almost 12 feet in width and over four feet in height, will be dedicated Sunday, June 11th from 2pm to 4pm with a plaque in honor of the Swanson’s gift. The Friends of the Library Group welcomes the community to join them and thank the Swanson for this donation. Refreshments will be served. The library also has their Mudlavia collection on display. Mudlavia put Warren County in the limelight for years, a century ago and the library loves to share this fascinating history with everyone. What better way to show the grandeur of this Hotel than through this wonderful model with all its fine attention to detail.