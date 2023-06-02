Williamsport, IN. — The Williamsport-Washington Township Public Library is pleased to acknowledge the donation of the Mudlavia model by Tom and Caroline Swanson of Warren County. The Friends of the Library and Learning Center of Warren County will be holding an open house, Sunday June 11th from 2pm to 4pm to thank the Swansons for their thoughtful donation to our library and community.

Mudlavia Health Resort opened December 25, 1890 and quickly became renowned for its famous mud baths. The resort hosted many famous dignitaries from around the world, including famous poets, authors and sport celebrities such as Boxer, John L. Sullivan; Attorney and Politician, James Bingham; Writer and Poet, James Whitcomb Riley; Scottish Singer and Comedian, Harry Lauder; American Poet and Entertainer, Captain Jack Crawford and Composer and Indiana state song writer, Paul Dresser.

