Williamsport Review Republican General Manager Greg Willhite recently celebrated 25 years with the newspaper.
To celebrate this milestone, Willhite recently discussed his history with the paper and how he approaches his work.
Willhite said he had been working at R R Donnelly & Sons in Crawfordsville in their print division for about six years when the position at the paper came up.
Willhite said he had sales experience from previous jobs, including a few small businesses he had over the years, so the job appealed to him.
Asked to describe an average day in his job, Willhite said his day involves making contact with his customers and explaining the promotions and special sections the paper offers.
Willhite said he works to fit these promotions and special sections with the advertiser based on his experience with each individual client.
“After you’ve been there every week, week after week, and built a relationship you kind of know what direction they’re wanting their business to grow,” he said. “If you can kind of steer them a little bit, it not only helps their ads, it helps their sales.”
Asked how his position has changed over the course of the last 25 years, Willhite said the business has changed both internally and externally, but he still believes the best way to make sales is with a personal touch.
“I think the best way to gain sales is one-on-one contact with people,” he said. “You really care about the business and you really care about the individuals that one them. You want to help them. You want to do the best job you can with their ads to make them work. That way, when they’re happy, we’re happy and our business grows also.”
This in-person contact with his customers is the aspect of his job Willhite enjoys the most.
Willhite said he’s enjoyed his 25 years with the company and being able to help out the communities he serves through his work.
“It’s been a wonderful experience,” he said. “It’s been rewarding. There’s so many new things each and every day. It’s exciting to learn more about the business. It’s even greater when you can get some sense of feedback that it’s helping the communities that you work in.”