The Western Indiana Community Foundation is pleased to announce the awarding of $69,555 during its April grant cycle. Grant monies were made available by charitable donation from caring individuals who want to make a difference by improving the quality of life for others, according to information from the foundation.
Covington Tree Committee - $10,000 for fifteen new trees to be planted in public spaces. Grant monies were provided by the Covington Community Foundation.
Attica Parks Board - $10,000 for signage upgrades throughout Ravine Park; including the disc golf course, the community garden, and the hiking trails. Grant monies were provided by the Attica Community Foundation.
Veedersburg Public Library - $7,000 for upgrades and updates to the teen zone area. Grant monies were provided by the Southeast Fountain Community Foundation.
Covington Public Library - $10,000 for enhancements to the lower level creative makerspace. Grant monies were provided by the Covington Community Foundation.
Attica Youth Football League - $3,605 for equipment needs (i.e. helmets, pads, pants) for the youth program. Grant monies were provided by the Attica Community Foundation.
Covington 4th of July Celebration Group - $1,000 for prizes and supplies for the annual Easter Egg Hunt to be held at the Covington City Park on Saturday, April 8 at 2:00pm. Grant monies were provided by the Covington Community Foundation.
Fountain County Art Council - $10,000 for conservation efforts at the 1842 Clerk’s Museum in Covington. Grant monies were provided by the Covington Community Foundation.
Attica Main Street - $9,000 for new street poles, banners, brackets, and accessories. Grant monies were provided by the Attica Community Foundation.
Covington High School After Prom - $3,950 for a portable 60’ x 40’ roller skating area for the event on April 22. Grant monies were provided by the Covington Community Foundation.
Western Indiana Community Foundation is a not-for-profit public charity established in 1990 to serve donors, award grants and scholarships, and provide leadership to improve all of Fountain County. Our grantmaking affiliates include the Attica, Covington, and Southeast Fountain Community Foundations.