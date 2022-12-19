The Western Indiana Community Foundation is pleased to announce the opening of Round 2.0 request for grant proposals for projects that activate or create public spaces to advance a more vibrant, welcoming, and inclusive community.  

According to information from the foundation, Fountain County has long been a community of makers: industrious people driven to build, create, and innovate - together. Through the “Better When We Gather – Creative Places Initiative,” the Community Foundation is seeking to build upon the maker mindset, so prevalent in our counties, to activate or create public spaces that advance a more vibrant, welcoming, and inclusive community.   In 2020, nearly 75 individuals participated in group convening sessions and personal interviews. These county stakeholders learned a great deal about where we succeed and where we could do better. 

