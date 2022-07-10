The West Lebanon mural was dedicated on a sunny morning July 9 with about 50 people in attendance.
Artists Anthony Brooks worked with an agriculture and local livestock theme, symbols community members said are important to the area. The mural is on the town hall building and can be seen from State Road 28.
Tetia Lee, Chief Executive Officer of the Arts Federation, talked about the project.
“This is the final piece that we are doing as our overall project WHIN Walls,” she said. “It’s called WHIN Walls because our major funder is the Wabash Heartland Innovation Network. They provided an opportunity for the Arts Federation to apply for dollars as the Regional Cultivation Fund that are projects that would help aid in quality of life enhancements. We’ve done nine, and this becomes our tenth, all within the footprint of WHIN.”
Pat Corey, vice president of engagement for WHIN, spoke about this project.
“If you’ve worked with WHIN, we have a lot of hats. This is a project that received very generous funding from the Lilly Endowment. The project has been going on for about five years. We are a very geeky company. Everything we do is around technology,” she said. “I was just talking to a commissioner over there about broadband and the projects we are working on. We’re working on digitalized agriculture, digital manufacturing. For us, this is a wonderful opportunity to do some of the other things we have to do to make our region the go-to place for people from around the country to come and live, find our quality of life. We’ve been talking about this wonderful town. The more we can do to bring recognition and what a great place it is to live the better it is.
“This is actually kind of a sad meeting as well. As Tetia mentioned, this is our last one. We have grown to love WHIN Walls. The reason we love it is this. We see communities come together to make something happen. This is beautiful art. To provide an opportunity for that to happen has just been a blessing for us.”
Lee said as a component of receiving the WHIN grant they had to provide matching funds. Those came from Warren County, Town of West Lebanon and Warren County Community Foundation. There were also many donations that came in, she said.
There was a core group who helped work on the project that included Mindy Hunter, Linda Kiger, Stephanie Larch and Cindy Williams.
Hunter said, “It was very exciting the first time we got to meet with Tetia and she explained the process and what we were going to be doing. Then we had the difficult task of looking at 100 artists. It was amazing, and trying to pick what style we thought would really reflect Warren County and what would fit here in West Lebanon.”
She said the chose Brooks, who is an Indiana native, but who was working on a project in Serbia. He left Serbia to do the West Lebanon project, speeding two weeks in the community to work on it. From West Lebanon he is going to Denmark for another project.
“We are so thankful to have him,” she said. “We did put together a list of all the things we thought were really important about Warren County, things we were proud of, the history of Warren County. It’s rich agricultural roots, the innovation that we are trying to develop here. And not just the history of Warren County but the future.
“With all of those ideas in place, Anthony took all of those ideas and he created several concepts for us to look at,” she said. “This is the one we thought would really stand out right on the town hall. At first it looks like chickens in a field as you are driving by, which beautiful, right. We have such a beautiful area here to celebrate, whether it’s the landscape, the agricultural background. But if you look closer, there’s actually a lot of really neat abstract things happening there as well, which, to me, I just love the symbolism of the shadows and we’ve got the past of Warren County, the present of Warren County and the future of Warren County all there. We really appreciate Anthony and his hard work. It was a hot week. It was a short week for him. And then we got that beautiful rain that the farmers needed so badly and could not have come at a worst time for poor Anthony. We just appreciate all of his dedication this week and his hard work.
“We appreciate everyone who brought food in to fuel him and feed him. In particular we want to thank the fire department. The local volunteer fire department opened up their doors. They used the bathrooms, the kitchen, the air conditioning, the wi-fi. Last night they came and set up big light bars so Anthony could work through the night and try to get the mural finished in time for us. I just want to do a special thank you to the volunteer fire department for all of their support.”
Lee introduced West Lebanon Town President Marty Kutsenkow. “Too many times you see the smaller communities like ours be overlooked. I wanted to thank Tetia and her group, along with not only the ladies but the rest of or town board, for helping with this,” he said, noting that the community support was wonderful.
He said Brooks lit up the sky with his artwork, but also worked through the night to make sure the mural was finished. Having a project like this, he said, “is phenomenal.”
Lee also said that the fire department as very generous and helped make them comfortable. Others who helped make the project possible include Happy Foster Kinnear, Michelle Green, Fire Chief Scott Hunter, Mel Kelson, Trinity Presbyterian Church, John and Judy VanHook and Colleen Wright.
Lee also asked Brooks to talk, noting that it is important to hear from the artist.
Brooks said, “When you first see it (the mural), I think it’s one of those things you just kind of use your imagination and see what’s familiar. The next time you look at it it’s going to look different. That was kind of the point. That was the idea.”
He said the process was complicated. He gathered some key words that were presented to him. “Then I wanted to do something that I’ve been working with lately, which is artificial intelligence. So I ran the image I had and the key words I was provided through this artificial intelligence. Then I had to paint my version of that image. That’s why it’s really abstract. It’s basically what something else is interpreting as this scene in a field and this family and this kind of growing nature. I hope you enjoy it.”
Lee said she has been friends with Corey for years. “With this position at WHIN, I don’t understand most of what she’s telling me because they are next level geekiness. So I thought what a way to finish it and with the words innovation and I thought this is perfect. You are taking all elements of this community and also presenting the sort of future that you all dedicated folks will enjoy. I think this is just the tip of the iceberg.”