The City of Watseka is now requiring permits and inspections for all new, altered or upgraded electric service equipment installations, according to information from city officials.
This requirement is for the safety and protection of the residents of Watseka. Connection to the local electric utility service provider will require a City of Watseka electrical permit and an approved inspection.
Permit applications are available at Watseka City Hall, 201 Brianna Drive or online at watsekacity.org.
For any questions, concerns or permit inquiries contact Watseka City Hall staff at 815-432-2711 between the hours of 7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.