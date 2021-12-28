The 2022 Waterfowl Workshop for Waterfowl Control Operators (WCOs) will take place Jan. 25, from noon to 3:30 p.m. (ET). The workshop will be held virtually, according to information from Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
The workshop is required for all contractors who want to become qualified as WCOs to conduct waterfowl trapping, transporting, relocation and/or euthanasia for hire in Indiana during 2022.
All first-time WCOs must attend the workshop to be eligible to work as a WCO in 2022. Attendance is also encouraged for all WCOs, but those who have attended the workshop in previous years may opt to test out. Those interested in taking the test should contact Debbie Walter at dwalter@dnr.IN.gov or 812-789-2724. The 2022 exam will be available Feb. 1.
Employees of WCO contractors are welcome to attend the workshop, but it is required only for individuals who will physically conduct waterfowl trapping, transporting, relocating, and/or euthanizing for hire.
Individuals pursuing qualifying status for goose euthanasia for the first time will also need to provide the division with a certificate of attendance to the Nuisance Wildlife Control Operators Association (NWCOA) goose management course or complete a Division of Fish & Wildlife (DFW) approved eight-hour equivalent goose course. Before any waterfowl management activities can legally be conducted, WCOs must ensure that the DFW has received all necessary paperwork.
Registration by Jan. 17 is required to participate in this virtual workshop. Once registered, participants will be provided the webinar link and training materials. To register, or for more information, contact Jessica Merkling, Urban Wildlife Biologist, at jmerkling@dnr.IN.gov or 260-244-6805.
