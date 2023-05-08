All third grade students in Warren County recently received trees from the Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District in honor of Arbor Day.
Warren County SWCD Board of Supervisors Zach Dimmich, Ryan Bell, Marilyn McFatridge, Roger Sparenberg and David Taylor, along with District Administrator Julie Clark recently sent a letter home to students and parents about the endeavor.
“In recognition of Arbor Day April 28th, 2023, The Warren County Soil & Water Conservation District would like to give you a tree seedling to plant and help grow. We purchased the trees from the Indiana Department of Natural Resource Nursery Program (IDNR),” reads the letter.
The trees came from Vallonia State Nursery in Vallonia, Indiana.
“Their mission is to grow and distribute to landowners’ high quality plant materials for conservation plantings. Conservation plantings include plantings for timber, wildlife, windbreaks, soil & water protection, reclamation, carbon sequestering, and education,” according to information in the letter.
The board of supervisors also talked about the history of Arbor Day.
“Arbor Day started in the middle to late 1800’s in Nebraska. It was not officially observed in schools nationwide until 1882. In April 1885 Nebraska City news reported on a grand parade and speech by the founder of Arbor Day, J. Sterling Morton. Students of different grades met at their respective school rooms in the morning for the purpose of planting at least one tree. Each tree that was planted was labelled with the grade, the time planted, and was to be especially cared for by that grade. When plantings were completed, 1000 students formed a line to begin the parade, each class carried colorful banners made of satin with silk lining and trimmed with gold fringe.
“Mr. Morton addressed the crowd that had grown to more than 2000 and was met with much attention and loudly applauded. At the conclusion of the ceremonies, the students sang “America”. This ended the first celebration of Arbor Day as a legal holiday, as reported by the newspaper, “…to say that it was a complete success but faintly expresses it. A celebration of this kind of results is good to all and is worthy of imitation by every school in the state.” It is now observed in every state and many countries around the world.:
Attica Home City Ice donated the bags for the trees to be put in for the students, and Warren County SWCD purchased the buckets from Tractor Supply Company in Attica to handle the trees until dismissal of the students.
Clark said in an email that there were number of sponsors that helped make the activity successful and they are all appreciated.