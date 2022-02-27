Warren County sets $5 million for broadband expansion
Warren County Council and Commissioners held a public meeting on February 16th, 2022 and discussed broadband needs within the county. The Warren County Broadband Taskforce provided a presentation showing data collected from county surveys and broadband projects occurring within the state. Approximately 10% of the county has no access to broadband and almost 70% of broadband services fall below the federal speed definition of 25mbps download and 3mbps upload. The taskforce reviewed county information indicating a high demand for broadband services across the county and the emerging needs in the Ag and manufacturing industries. At the conclusion of the presentation, the taskforce recommended pursuing proposals for a large-scale project that would offer services of at least 100mbps download and 20mbps upload with the goal to achieve symmetrical 1+ gig speeds. The taskforce recommended that proposals reach as many homes as possible in Warren County with a specific focus on areas that have inadequate access to broadband services. “We envision that varying approaches and technologies will be needed to address terrain and other challenges found in the county,” says Ben Dispennett a member of the broadband taskforce.
After the presentation and an opportunity for public input, a motion was made by council member John Comer for up to $5 million toward a broadband project. “It’s a significant investment by the county but I made the motion because the impact that is being felt now, and the opportunities that are being lost, are even greater than this initial financial expense.” said John Comer after the meeting. He added, “We can’t afford to wait for outside resources to solve a problem that we can address at the local level.” The motion was seconded by council member Brian Jordan and the approval was unanimous from all the elected officials. “This issue has been researched and discussed for a long time,” says Brian Jordan. “In order for the county to remain an attractive place to live, our access to broadband services must be accelerated and this is the best way forward.”
Funding for the project would use economic development funds from the Jordan Creek Wind Farm project in addition to other county sources. About the possible broadband investment County Commissioner Clay Andrews said, “It’s great to have a plan in place and the financial means to improve the lives of Warren County residents as well as to enhance our Ag and business industries in the future.”
The Warren County Local Economic Development Organization will assist with soliciting project proposals. Executive Director Ben Dispennett said of the process, “We are eager to move the project along and we have already been approached by companies looking to expand services in Warren County. We plan to present our broadband requirements and collect proposals from various service providers. I am confident that we will find broadband services to impact the most needed areas and that can be done at the best value for Warren County.”