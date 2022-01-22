Warren County, In. – The Warren County Commissioners are seeking public input for an update to the county’s comprehensive plan, according to information from
“This plan is like a road map that leaders, residents, and business owners can reference as decisions are being made about the future of Warren County,” said Clay Andrews, President of the Warren County Commissioners. “The plan will cover land use, transportation, parks and recreation, economic development, and more.”
The county has partnered with HWC Engineering to facilitate this process over the next 8 months. The process will have four stages; gathering public input, drafting the plan, refining the plan, and then plan adoption. Public input will be important at each stage of the planning process.
“Planning is essential in order for a community to define their collective vision for the future,” said Warren County LEDO Executive Director, Ben Dispennett. “The purpose of a comprehensive planning process is to review and evaluate existing conditions, establish a collective vision, and identify clear goals and objectives for achieving that vision.”
The first phase, gathering public input, will begin in February with several public meeting sessions. An online survey will also be launched in February.
The public is encouraged to attend one of three public workshops:
• Tuesday February 1st 6:00 – 7:00pm at the Ura Seeger Memorial Auditorium
• Thursday February 10th 6:00 – 7:00pm at the State Line Town Hall
• Tuesday February 15th 6:00 – 7:00pm at Pine Village Town Hall
Additional meetings will be announced as the planning work progresses. For updates and information, visit the Warren County website at http://www.warrencounty.in.gov/ or at the Facebook page Warren County, IN Comprehensive Plan