Warren County is a special place to have grown up. With only 3 elementary schools and one junior/senior high school, you know everybody.
With many of my extended family members out of state or not around, kids in my classes and people from my church became the equivalent of cousins, aunts, and uncles. If you weren’t friends with someone, you at least knew some in their family, what they drove, and probably where they lived.
At some point you had a class with them or were in the same sport or extracurricular activity. Adam Silver was one such person.
My mom, Kathy Gregory, babysat him occasionally. He was two years behind me in school. We were in band together. I was on the track team with his older sister, and our siblings were intermingled in older grades. We both grew up in rural Warren County and experienced the same types of childhood at Warren Central Elementary, working for our dads, spending hot summer days at the Potholes, and knowing about farming.
I graduated high school in the year 2000 and I don’t recall having seen Adam since then. But we were friends on Facebook, and I occasionally saw pictures of him as life took him to Hawaii and then California.
He knew I had travelled, hiking around the country and canoeing/kayaking.
Well, this summer my family and I planned to do a whirlwind tour of the southwest United States seeing places such as San Diego, Joshua Tree, the Grand Canyon, Death Valley, Lake Tahoe, Yosemite, the coastal highway, and Los Angeles.
As I planned our trip, I thought to myself, “I think Adam Silver lives out there somewhere, too.” So I messaged him and sure enough we were planning to spend the night in a little town just down the road from where he lived. I asked if we could maybe meet up for supper or if he could at least recommend a good winery in the area. But he was a fellow Warren Countian at heart, similar to a cousin I hadn’t seen in ages, but could pick up right where we left off.
He offered to have us spend the night at his house instead. When the vacation finally happened, my family met his at a really nice beach where our kids could play. By chance, our sons even had the same first name. We ate supper and went back to his house where he took us on a tour of the farm he manages. We stayed up late talking about our mutual friends and acquaintances. We talked about jumping off of Johnsons Bridge before it was washed out, the county fair, and driving down country roads. We may have both moved away, but we agreed it was a nice place to grow up and wouldn’t trade it. My family and I headed on the next morning after some pictures and goodbyes.
I hope it’s less than 22 years before I see him again. Warren County might not seem like the place to be at times, but it has something special about it. Those people that know all of your business might be the closest thing to family, those boring days and nights made you explore your home, and bonds and experiences make you forever connected to that place and its people.
Warren County might not be my current home, but a visit to an old acquaintance let me know that it will always be a part of me.