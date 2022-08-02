DUNN

The Warren County REMC board of directors has named an Iowa electric cooperative leader with more than 30 years of industry experience as its next CEO, according to a news release from the board.

The board has hired Charlie Dunn, currently the CEO of Farmers Electric Cooperative in Greenfield, Iowa, as its next chief executive. Dunn will replace Phil High, who is retiring this summer after a 58-year career spanning multiple positions with Warren County REMC. Dunn began his electric co-op career in 1991 with Mountain Electric Cooperative in Tennessee and has served as Farmers Electric CEO since 2014. He also has worked as a lineman, in member services and in economic development positions. He served in the U.S. Army, including during Operation Desert Storm and in Iraq in 2005 and 2006.

