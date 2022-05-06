Results taken from the Indiana Election Division website: https://enr.indianavoters.in.gov/site/index.html
Results are unofficial and represent what is known as the "Election Night Canvass." Official results will be posted on the website when they are available.
Warren County Republican Primary Results
US Senator
Candidates
United States Senator From Indiana
Todd Young
100.0%
2,400 Votes
US Representative
Candidates
United States Representative, Second District
Jackie Walorski
100.0%
2,475 Votes
State Senator
Candidates
State Senator, District 17
Andy Zay
100.0%
2,234 Votes
State Representative
Candidates
State Representative, District 022
Craig Snow
62.5%
115 Votes
Curt Nisly
37.5%
69 Votes
State Representative, District 050
Lorissa Sweet
70.5%
1,923 Votes
Daniel J. (Dan) Leonard
29.5%
806 Votes
Judge, Circuit Court
Candidates
Judge Of The Wabash Circuit Court, 27th Judicial Circuit
Robert R. McCallen, III
100.0%
2,577 Votes
Judge, Superior Court
No election for Judge, Superior Court conducted in this county.
Prosecuting Attorney
Candidates
Prosecuting Attorney Of Wabash County, 27th Judicial Circuit
William C. Hartley, Jr.
100.0%
2,3802380 Votes
Judge, Small Claims Court
No election for Judge, Small Claims Court conducted in this county.
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Candidates
Wabash County Circuit Court Clerk
Lori Draper
100.0%
2,571 Votes
County Auditor
No election for County Auditor conducted in this county.
County Recorder
Candidates
Wabash County Recorder
Eric Rish
100.0%
2,351 Votes
County Treasurer
No election for County Treasurer conducted in this county.
County Sheriff
Candidates
Wabash County Sheriff
RYAN BAKER
100.0%
2,607 Votes
County Coroner
No election for County Coroner conducted in this county.
County Surveyor
No election for County Surveyor conducted in this county.
County Assessor
Candidates
Wabash County Assessor
Kelly Schenkel
100.0%
2,536 Votes
County Commissioner
Candidates
Wabash County Commissioner, District 2
Jeff Dawes
100.0%
2,488 Votes
County Council Member
Candidates
Wabash County Council, District 1
Matthew J Mize
100.0%
504 Votes
Wabash County Council, District 2
Barbara Pearson
100.0%
682 Votes
Wabash County Council, District 3
Sam Hann
100.0%
446 Votes
Wabash County Council, District 4
Kyle M Bowman
100.0%
804 Votes
Township Assessor
No election for Township Assessor conducted in this county.
Township Trustee
Candidates
Chester Township Trustee, Wabash County
Becca T Melton
100.0%
424 Votes
Lagro Township Trustee, Wabash County
Andrew Delong
100.0%
262 Votes
Liberty Township Trustee, Wabash County
Debra Dale
100.0%
185 Votes
Noble Township Trustee, Wabash County
Lori Harnish
100.0%
1,086 Votes
Paw Paw Township Trustee, Wabash County
Ashley Cordes
100.0%
127 Votes
Waltz Township Trustee, Wabash County
Michael A Ruse
100.0%
173 Votes
Township Board Member
Candidates
Chester Township Board Member, Wabash County
Chad M West
100.0%
431 Votes
Lagro Township Board Member
Beth E Gillespie
52.6%
254 Votes
Gary W Hunter Sr.
47.4%
229 Votes
NANCEYLON ROE
0%
0 Votes
Liberty Township Board Member
Patty Lengel-Godfroy
33.7%
168 Votes
Ronald Huston
33.3%
166 Votes
Jon E Gillespie
33.1%
165 Votes
Noble Township Board Member, Wabash County
Steven Kirtlan
36.2%
1,077 Votes
Brenda Hegel
32.4%
965 Votes
William Plummer
31.4%
934 Votes
Paw Paw Township Board Member, Wabash County
Scott Dawes
33.5%
113 Votes
Brian D Baker
33.2%
112 Votes
Mike Schuler
33.2%
112 Votes
Pleasant Township Board Member, Wabash County
David M Hawkins
34.7%
151 Votes
Stan Bagley
32.6%
142 Votes
Marthene Burnau
32.6%
142 Votes
Waltz Township Board Member, Wabash County
Tim Drake
34.2%
163 Votes
Megan L Henderson
32.9%
157157 Votes
Lyman L Smith
32.9%
157 Votes
City Clerk or Clerk/Treasurer
No election for City Clerk or Clerk/Treasurer conducted in this county.
City-County or City Common Council Member
No election for City-County or City Common Council Member conducted in this county.
Town Clerk-Treasurer
No election for Town Clerk-Treasurer conducted in this county.
Town Council Member
No election for Town Council Member conducted in this county.
Constable of Small Claims Court
No election for Constable of Small Claims Court conducted in this county.
Convention Delegate
Candidates
Wabash County Republican Convention Delegate
Lori Draper
9.1%
2,372 Votes
Mark Draper
8.2%
2,124 Votes
Sam Hann
7.5%
1,942 Votes
Amanda F Hann
7.4%
1,919 Votes
Jennifer Long-Dillon
7.4%
1,917 Votes
Lorissa Sweet
7.4%
1,916 Votes
Nathaniel J Gephart
6.9%
1,802 Votes
Bobi K Gephart
6.8%
1,759 Votes
Russell Reahard
6.6%
1,724 Votes
Nicholas J Kopkey
6.3%
1,647 Votes
William "Bill" Konyha
6.1%
1,588 Votes
David G Roe
5.8%
1,522 Votes
Matthew N Burlingame
5.8%
1,507 Votes
William (Alex) Downard
5.3%
1,374 Votes
Nanceylon (Nan) Roe
3.5%
910 Votes
Precinct Committeeman
No election for Precinct Committeeman conducted in this county.
Warren County
Democratic Primary Results
US Senator
Candidates
United States Senator From Indiana
Thomas M. McDermott, Jr.
100.0%
306 Votes
US Representative
Candidates
United States Representative, Second District
Paul D. Steury
100.0%
293 Votes
State Senator
No election for State Senator conducted in this county.
State Representative
Candidates
State Representative, District 022
Dee M Moore
100.0%
16 Votes
State Representative, District 050
Tammari L. (Tammy) Ingalls
100.0%
295 Votes
Judge, Circuit Court
No election for Judge, Circuit Court conducted in this county.
Judge, Superior Court
No election for Judge, Superior Court conducted in this county.
Prosecuting Attorney
No election for Prosecuting Attorney conducted in this county.
Judge, Small Claims Court
No election for Judge, Small Claims Court conducted in this county.
Clerk of the Circuit Court
No election for Clerk of the Circuit Court conducted in this county.
County Auditor
No election for County Auditor conducted in this county.
County Recorder
No election for County Recorder conducted in this county.
County Treasurer
No election for County Treasurer conducted in this county.
County Sheriff
No election for County Sheriff conducted in this county.
County Coroner
No election for County Coroner conducted in this county.
County Surveyor
No election for County Surveyor conducted in this county.
County Assessor
No election for County Assessor conducted in this county.
County Commissioner
Candidates
Wabash County Commissioner, District 2
Travis Leon Hendricks
100.0%
295 Votes
County Council Member
No election for County Council Member conducted in this county.
Township Assessor
No election for Township Assessor conducted in this county.
Township Trustee
Candidates
Pleasant Township Trustee, Wabash County
Rebecca (Becky Ann Warmuth
100.0%
17 Votes
Township Board Member
No election for Township Board Member conducted in this county.
City Clerk or Clerk/Treasurer
No election for City Clerk or Clerk/Treasurer conducted in this county.
City-County or City Common Council Member
No election for City-County or City Common Council Member conducted in this county.
Town Clerk-Treasurer
No election for Town Clerk-Treasurer conducted in this county.
Town Council Member
No election for Town Council Member conducted in this county.
Constable of Small Claims Court
No election for Constable of Small Claims Court conducted in this county.
Convention Delegate
Candidates
Wabash County Democratic Convention Delegate
Tammari L Ingalls
36.1%
290 Votes
Travis L Hendricks
32.1%
258 Votes
Jeffrey J Thompson
31.8%
255 Votes
Precinct Committeeman
Candidates
Noble 3 Democratic Precinct Committeeman
Teresa S Kattau
100.0%
14 Votes
Noble 4 Democratic Precinct Committeeman
Chad Harris
100.0%
16 Votes
Waltz Democratic Precinct Committeeman, Wabash County
Tammari L Ingalls
100.0%
13