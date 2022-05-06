Results taken from the Indiana Election Division website: https://enr.indianavoters.in.gov/site/index.html

Results are unofficial and represent what is known as the "Election Night Canvass." Official results will be posted on the website when they are available.

Warren County Republican Primary Results

US Senator

Candidates

United States Senator From Indiana

Todd Young

100.0%

2,400 Votes

US Representative

Candidates

United States Representative, Second District

Jackie Walorski

100.0%

2,475 Votes

State Senator

Candidates

State Senator, District 17

Andy Zay

100.0%

2,234 Votes

State Representative

Candidates

State Representative, District 022

Craig Snow

62.5%

115 Votes

Curt Nisly

37.5%

69 Votes

State Representative, District 050

Lorissa Sweet

70.5%

1,923 Votes

Daniel J. (Dan) Leonard

29.5%

806 Votes

Judge, Circuit Court

Candidates

Judge Of The Wabash Circuit Court, 27th Judicial Circuit

Robert R. McCallen, III

100.0%

2,577 Votes

Judge, Superior Court

No election for Judge, Superior Court conducted in this county.

Prosecuting Attorney

Candidates

Prosecuting Attorney Of Wabash County, 27th Judicial Circuit

William C. Hartley, Jr.

100.0%

2,3802380 Votes

Judge, Small Claims Court

No election for Judge, Small Claims Court conducted in this county.

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Candidates

Wabash County Circuit Court Clerk

Lori Draper

100.0%

2,571 Votes

County Auditor

No election for County Auditor conducted in this county.

County Recorder

Candidates

Wabash County Recorder

Eric Rish

100.0%

2,351 Votes

County Treasurer

No election for County Treasurer conducted in this county.

County Sheriff

Candidates

Wabash County Sheriff

RYAN BAKER

100.0%

2,607 Votes

County Coroner

No election for County Coroner conducted in this county.

County Surveyor

No election for County Surveyor conducted in this county.

County Assessor

Candidates

Wabash County Assessor

Kelly Schenkel

100.0%

2,536 Votes

County Commissioner

Candidates

Wabash County Commissioner, District 2

Jeff Dawes

100.0%

2,488 Votes

County Council Member

Candidates

Wabash County Council, District 1

Matthew J Mize

100.0%

504 Votes

Wabash County Council, District 2

Barbara Pearson

100.0%

682 Votes

Wabash County Council, District 3

Sam Hann

100.0%

446 Votes

Wabash County Council, District 4

Kyle M Bowman

100.0%

804 Votes

Township Assessor

No election for Township Assessor conducted in this county.

Township Trustee

Candidates

Chester Township Trustee, Wabash County

Becca T Melton

100.0%

424 Votes

Lagro Township Trustee, Wabash County

Andrew Delong

100.0%

262 Votes

Liberty Township Trustee, Wabash County

Debra Dale

100.0%

185 Votes

Noble Township Trustee, Wabash County

Lori Harnish

100.0%

1,086 Votes

Paw Paw Township Trustee, Wabash County

Ashley Cordes

100.0%

127 Votes

Waltz Township Trustee, Wabash County

Michael A Ruse

100.0%

173 Votes

Township Board Member

Candidates

Chester Township Board Member, Wabash County

Chad M West

100.0%

431 Votes

Lagro Township Board Member

Beth E Gillespie

52.6%

254 Votes

Gary W Hunter Sr.

47.4%

229 Votes

NANCEYLON ROE

0%

0 Votes

Liberty Township Board Member

Patty Lengel-Godfroy

33.7%

168 Votes

Ronald Huston

33.3%

166 Votes

Jon E Gillespie

33.1%

165 Votes

Noble Township Board Member, Wabash County

Steven Kirtlan

36.2%

1,077 Votes

Brenda Hegel

32.4%

965 Votes

William Plummer

31.4%

934 Votes

Paw Paw Township Board Member, Wabash County

Scott Dawes

33.5%

113 Votes

Brian D Baker

33.2%

112 Votes

Mike Schuler

33.2%

112 Votes

Pleasant Township Board Member, Wabash County

David M Hawkins

34.7%

151 Votes

Stan Bagley

32.6%

142 Votes

Marthene Burnau

32.6%

142 Votes

Waltz Township Board Member, Wabash County

Tim Drake

34.2%

163 Votes

Megan L Henderson

32.9%

157157 Votes

Lyman L Smith

32.9%

157 Votes

City Clerk or Clerk/Treasurer

No election for City Clerk or Clerk/Treasurer conducted in this county.

City-County or City Common Council Member

No election for City-County or City Common Council Member conducted in this county.

Town Clerk-Treasurer

No election for Town Clerk-Treasurer conducted in this county.

Town Council Member

No election for Town Council Member conducted in this county.

Constable of Small Claims Court

No election for Constable of Small Claims Court conducted in this county.

Convention Delegate

Candidates

Wabash County Republican Convention Delegate

Lori Draper

9.1%

2,372 Votes

Mark Draper

8.2%

2,124 Votes

Sam Hann

7.5%

1,942 Votes

Amanda F Hann

7.4%

1,919 Votes

Jennifer Long-Dillon

7.4%

1,917 Votes

Lorissa Sweet

7.4%

1,916 Votes

Nathaniel J Gephart

6.9%

1,802 Votes

Bobi K Gephart

6.8%

1,759 Votes

Russell Reahard

6.6%

1,724 Votes

Nicholas J Kopkey

6.3%

1,647 Votes

William "Bill" Konyha

6.1%

1,588 Votes

David G Roe

5.8%

1,522 Votes

Matthew N Burlingame

5.8%

1,507 Votes

William (Alex) Downard

5.3%

1,374 Votes

Nanceylon (Nan) Roe

3.5%

910 Votes

Precinct Committeeman

No election for Precinct Committeeman conducted in this county.

Warren County

Democratic Primary Results

US Senator

Candidates

United States Senator From Indiana

Thomas M. McDermott, Jr.

100.0%

306 Votes

US Representative

Candidates

United States Representative, Second District

Paul D. Steury

100.0%

293 Votes

State Senator

No election for State Senator conducted in this county.

State Representative

Candidates

State Representative, District 022

Dee M Moore

100.0%

16 Votes

State Representative, District 050

Tammari L. (Tammy) Ingalls

100.0%

295 Votes

Judge, Circuit Court

No election for Judge, Circuit Court conducted in this county.

Judge, Superior Court

No election for Judge, Superior Court conducted in this county.

Prosecuting Attorney

No election for Prosecuting Attorney conducted in this county.

Judge, Small Claims Court

No election for Judge, Small Claims Court conducted in this county.

Clerk of the Circuit Court

No election for Clerk of the Circuit Court conducted in this county.

County Auditor

No election for County Auditor conducted in this county.

County Recorder

No election for County Recorder conducted in this county.

County Treasurer

No election for County Treasurer conducted in this county.

County Sheriff

No election for County Sheriff conducted in this county.

County Coroner

No election for County Coroner conducted in this county.

County Surveyor

No election for County Surveyor conducted in this county.

County Assessor

No election for County Assessor conducted in this county.

County Commissioner

Candidates

Wabash County Commissioner, District 2

Travis Leon Hendricks

100.0%

295 Votes

County Council Member

No election for County Council Member conducted in this county.

Township Assessor

No election for Township Assessor conducted in this county.

Township Trustee

Candidates

Pleasant Township Trustee, Wabash County

Rebecca (Becky Ann Warmuth

100.0%

17 Votes

Township Board Member

No election for Township Board Member conducted in this county.

City Clerk or Clerk/Treasurer

No election for City Clerk or Clerk/Treasurer conducted in this county.

City-County or City Common Council Member

No election for City-County or City Common Council Member conducted in this county.

Town Clerk-Treasurer

No election for Town Clerk-Treasurer conducted in this county.

Town Council Member

No election for Town Council Member conducted in this county.

Constable of Small Claims Court

No election for Constable of Small Claims Court conducted in this county.

Convention Delegate

Candidates

Wabash County Democratic Convention Delegate

Tammari L Ingalls

36.1%

290 Votes

Travis L Hendricks

32.1%

258 Votes

Jeffrey J Thompson

31.8%

255 Votes

Precinct Committeeman

Candidates

Noble 3 Democratic Precinct Committeeman

Teresa S Kattau

100.0%

14 Votes

Noble 4 Democratic Precinct Committeeman

Chad Harris

100.0%

16 Votes

Waltz Democratic Precinct Committeeman, Wabash County

Tammari L Ingalls

100.0%

13

Trending Food Videos