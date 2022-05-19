Results taken from the Indiana Election Division website: https://enr.indianavoters.in.gov/site/index.html

Results are unofficial and represent what is known as the “Election Night Canvass.” Official results will be posted on the website when they are available.

Warren County Republican Primary Results

US Senator

Candidates

United States Senator From Indiana

Todd Young

100.0%

1,146 Votes

US Representative

Candidates

United States Representative, Fourth District

Jim Baird

100.0%

1,128 Votes

State Senator

Candidates

State Senator, District 23

Spencer R. Deery

30.3%

382 Votes

Paula K. Copenhaver

29.9%

377 Votes

Christian Beaver

21.2%

267 Votes

Bill Webster

18.7%

236 Votes

State Representative

Candidates

State Representative, District 013

Sharon Negele

100.0%

949 Votes

Judge, Circuit Court

Candidates

Judge Of The Warren Circuit Court, 21st Judicial Circuit

Hunter J. Reece

100.0%

1,200 Votes

Judge, Superior Court

No election for Judge, Superior Court conducted in this county. Please select another office.

Prosecuting Attorney

Candidates

Prosecuting Attorney Of Warren County, 21st Judicial Circuit

Bonnie J. Adams

100.0%

1,167 Votes

Judge, Small Claims Court

No election for Judge, Small Claims Court conducted in this county. Please select another office.

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Candidates

Warren County Circuit Court Clerk

DEBRA L. HIATT

100.0%

1,194 Votes

County Auditor

Candidates

Warren County Auditor

Lori Heidenreich

100.0%

1,158 Votes

County Recorder

No election for County Recorder conducted in this county. Please select another office.

County Treasurer

No election for County Treasurer conducted in this county. Please select another office.

County Sheriff

Candidates

Warren County Sheriff

Anthony R. Pruitt

100.0%

1,230 Votes

County Coroner

Candidates

Warren County Coroner

Justin Brummett

100.0%

1,186 Votes

County Surveyor

No election for County Surveyor conducted in this county. Please select another office.

County Assessor

Candidates

Warren County Assessor

Jessie Kerst

100.0%

1,173 Votes

County Commissioner

Candidates

Warren County Commissioner, District 3

John Comer

56.8%

735 Votes

Adam S. Hanthorne

43.2%

560 Votes

County Council Member

Candidates

Warren County Council, District 1

Neil Ellis

100.0%

241 Votes

Warren County Council, District 2

Matt Commons

100.0%

272 Votes

Warren County Council, District 3

Ben Dispennett

100.0%

296 Votes

Warren County Council, District 4

Dwain Akers

100.0%

383 Votes

Township Assessor

No election for Township Assessor conducted in this county. Please select another office.

Township Trustee

Candidates

Adams Township Trustee, Warren County

Jerry McCoskey

57.9%

73 Votes

Melinda Bradbury

42.1%

53 Votes

Medina Township Trustee, Warren County

Dann Keiser

100.0%

50 Votes

Mound Township Trustee, Warren County

Jill R. Fulton

100.0%

61 Votes

Pike Township Trustee, Warren County

Christina A. Best

100.0%

118 Votes

Pine Township Trustee, Warren County

Marcie Blessing

100.0%

115 Votes

Washington Township Trustee, Warren County

Danny R. Kincade

100.0%

310 Votes

Township Board Member

Candidates

Adams Township Board Member, Warren County

Dwain R. "Doc" Cottingham

50.3%

93 Votes

David L. Richardson

49.7%

92 Votes

Jordan Township Board Member, Warren County

Perry Conrad

100.0%

36 Votes

Liberty Township Board Member, Warren County

Greg Grimmett

100.0%

138 Votes

Medina Township Board Member, Warren County

Regina Sundqvist

100.0%

53 Votes

Mound Township Board Member, Warren County

JOHN R. FULTON

34.0%

53 Votes

Byron L. Berger

33.3%

52 Votes

Marsha Fulton

32.7%

51 Votes

Pine Township Board Member, Warren County

ROGER EBERLY

35.4%

93 Votes

Michael E. Booth

34.2%

90 Votes

Darlene E. Schutter

30.4%

80 Votes

Steuben Township Board Member, Warren County

Maribeth Holland

100.0%

82 Votes

Warren Township Board Member, Warren County

Beverly Morgan

100.0%

88 Votes

Washington Township Board Member, Warren County

Pat Foster

50.1%

215 Votes

Samantha Hill

49.9%

214 Votes

City Clerk or Clerk/Treasurer

No election for City Clerk or Clerk/Treasurer conducted in this county. Please select another office.

City-County or City Common Council Member

No election for City-County or City Common Council Member conducted in this county. Please select another office.

Town Clerk-Treasurer

Candidates

West Lebanon Town Clerk-Treasurer

Cindy Williams

100.0%

76 Votes

Williamsport Town Clerk-Treasurer

Michael D. Hutchison

100.0%

220 Votes

Town Council Member

Candidates

Pine Village Town Council Member, At Large

Caleb J. Stamm

31.7%

32 Votes

Rita Stringer

29.7%

30 Votes

Jim Blinn

27.7%

28 Votes

David A. Hutchison

10.9%

11 Votes

State Line Town Council Member, At Large

Russell Rudolph

100.0%

2 Votes

West Lebanon Town Council Member, At Large

James J. Kiger

35.4%

68 Votes

Marty Kutsenkow

32.3%

62 Votes

David W. Moody

32.3%

62 Votes

Williamsport Town Council Member, At Large

W. Brian Jordan

35.4%

187 Votes

Paul Coffman

32.6%

172 Votes

Jim Lanham

32.0%

169 Votes

Constable of Small Claims Court

No election for Constable of Small Claims Court conducted in this county. Please select another office.

Convention Delegate

Candidates

Warren County Republican Convention Delegate

Clay Andrews

28.9%

865 Votes

SHARON HUTCHISON

26.0%

778 Votes

Jack C. Kay

22.8%

680 Votes

Kristie McFatridge

22.3%

665 Votes

Precinct Committeeman

No election for Precinct Committeeman conducted in this county. Please select another office.

Warren County Democratic Primary Results

US Senator

Candidates

United States Senator From Indiana

Thomas M. McDermott, Jr.

100.0%

100 Votes

US Representative

Candidates

United States Representative, Fourth District

Roger D. Day

63.0%

68 Votes

Howard J. Pollchik

37.0%

40 Votes

State Senator

Candidates

State Senator, District 23

David A Sanders

100.0%

107 Votes

State Representative

No election for State Representative conducted in this county. Please select another office.

Judge, Circuit Court

No election for Judge, Circuit Court conducted in this county. Please select another office.

Judge, Superior Court

No election for Judge, Superior Court conducted in this county. Please select another office.

Prosecuting Attorney

No election for Prosecuting Attorney conducted in this county. Please select another office.

Judge, Small Claims Court

No election for Judge, Small Claims Court conducted in this county. Please select another office.

Clerk of the Circuit Court

No election for Clerk of the Circuit Court conducted in this county. Please select another office.

County Auditor

No election for County Auditor conducted in this county. Please select another office.

County Recorder

Candidates

Warren County Recorder

MELLISA DRAKE

100.0%

113 Votes

County Treasurer

No election for County Treasurer conducted in this county. Please select another office.

County Sheriff

No election for County Sheriff conducted in this county. Please select another office.

County Coroner

No election for County Coroner conducted in this county. Please select another office.

County Surveyor

No election for County Surveyor conducted in this county. Please select another office.

County Assessor

No election for County Assessor conducted in this county. Please select another office.

County Commissioner

No election for County Commissioner conducted in this county. Please select another office.

County Council Member

No election for County Council Member conducted in this county. Please select another office.

Township Assessor

No election for Township Assessor conducted in this county. Please select another office.

Township Trustee

Candidates

Steuben Township Trustee, Warren County

Carolyn L. Orr

100.0%

1 Votes

Warren Township Trustee, Warren County

Kenny Green

100.0%

7 Votes

Township Board Member

Candidates

Adams Township Board Member, Warren County

Lon S. Akers

100.0%

14 Votes

Jordan Township Board Member, Warren County

LeAnn Conrad

50.0%

2 Votes

JoEllen Hurt

50.0%

2 Votes

Liberty Township Board Member, Warren County

Margaret J. Fink

100.0%

16 Votes

Pike Township Board Member, Warren County

Judy Jackson

100.0%

9 Votes

Steuben Township Board Member, Warren County

Aaron Altman

100.0%

1 Votes

Washington Township Board Member, Warren County

Gloria A. Marlatt

100.0%

37 Votes

City Clerk or Clerk/Treasurer

No election for City Clerk or Clerk/Treasurer conducted in this county. Please select another office.

City-County or City Common Council Member

No election for City-County or City Common Council Member conducted in this county. Please select another office.

Town Clerk-Treasurer

Candidates

Pine Village Town Clerk-Treasurer

Nancy C. Kochell

100.0%

4 Votes

Town Council Member

Candidates

State Line Town Council Member, At Large

Greg Robison

100.0%

1 Votes

Williamsport Town Council Member, At Large

Randy H. Wurtsbaugh

100.0%

26 Votes

Constable of Small Claims Court

No election for Constable of Small Claims Court conducted in this county. Please select another office.

Convention Delegate

No election for Convention Delegate conducted in this county. Please select another office.

Precinct Committeeman

Candidates

Adams Democratic Precinct Committeeman, Warren County

Lon S. Akers

100.0%

14 Votes

Jordan Democratic Precinct Committeeman, Warren County

JoEllen Hurt

100.0%

2 Votes

Liberty Democratic Precinct Committeeman, Warren County

Margaret J. Fink

100.0%

16 Votes

Mound Democratic Precinct Committeeman, Warren County

LESLIE HUGHES

100.0%

6 Votes

Steuben Democratic Precinct Committeeman, Warren County

Susan Dancing Star

100.0%

1

