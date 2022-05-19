Results taken from the Indiana Election Division website: https://enr.indianavoters.in.gov/site/index.html
Results are unofficial and represent what is known as the “Election Night Canvass.” Official results will be posted on the website when they are available.
Warren County Republican Primary Results
US Senator
Candidates
United States Senator From Indiana
Todd Young
100.0%
1,146 Votes
US Representative
Candidates
United States Representative, Fourth District
Jim Baird
100.0%
1,128 Votes
State Senator
Candidates
State Senator, District 23
Spencer R. Deery
30.3%
382 Votes
Paula K. Copenhaver
29.9%
377 Votes
Christian Beaver
21.2%
267 Votes
Bill Webster
18.7%
236 Votes
State Representative
Candidates
State Representative, District 013
Sharon Negele
100.0%
949 Votes
Judge, Circuit Court
Candidates
Judge Of The Warren Circuit Court, 21st Judicial Circuit
Hunter J. Reece
100.0%
1,200 Votes
Judge, Superior Court
No election for Judge, Superior Court conducted in this county. Please select another office.
Prosecuting Attorney
Candidates
Prosecuting Attorney Of Warren County, 21st Judicial Circuit
Bonnie J. Adams
100.0%
1,167 Votes
Judge, Small Claims Court
No election for Judge, Small Claims Court conducted in this county. Please select another office.
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Candidates
Warren County Circuit Court Clerk
DEBRA L. HIATT
100.0%
1,194 Votes
County Auditor
Candidates
Warren County Auditor
Lori Heidenreich
100.0%
1,158 Votes
County Recorder
No election for County Recorder conducted in this county. Please select another office.
County Treasurer
No election for County Treasurer conducted in this county. Please select another office.
County Sheriff
Candidates
Warren County Sheriff
Anthony R. Pruitt
100.0%
1,230 Votes
County Coroner
Candidates
Warren County Coroner
Justin Brummett
100.0%
1,186 Votes
County Surveyor
No election for County Surveyor conducted in this county. Please select another office.
County Assessor
Candidates
Warren County Assessor
Jessie Kerst
100.0%
1,173 Votes
County Commissioner
Candidates
Warren County Commissioner, District 3
John Comer
56.8%
735 Votes
Adam S. Hanthorne
43.2%
560 Votes
County Council Member
Candidates
Warren County Council, District 1
Neil Ellis
100.0%
241 Votes
Warren County Council, District 2
Matt Commons
100.0%
272 Votes
Warren County Council, District 3
Ben Dispennett
100.0%
296 Votes
Warren County Council, District 4
Dwain Akers
100.0%
383 Votes
Township Assessor
No election for Township Assessor conducted in this county. Please select another office.
Township Trustee
Candidates
Adams Township Trustee, Warren County
Jerry McCoskey
57.9%
73 Votes
Melinda Bradbury
42.1%
53 Votes
Medina Township Trustee, Warren County
Dann Keiser
100.0%
50 Votes
Mound Township Trustee, Warren County
Jill R. Fulton
100.0%
61 Votes
Pike Township Trustee, Warren County
Christina A. Best
100.0%
118 Votes
Pine Township Trustee, Warren County
Marcie Blessing
100.0%
115 Votes
Washington Township Trustee, Warren County
Danny R. Kincade
100.0%
310 Votes
Township Board Member
Candidates
Adams Township Board Member, Warren County
Dwain R. "Doc" Cottingham
50.3%
93 Votes
David L. Richardson
49.7%
92 Votes
Jordan Township Board Member, Warren County
Perry Conrad
100.0%
36 Votes
Liberty Township Board Member, Warren County
Greg Grimmett
100.0%
138 Votes
Medina Township Board Member, Warren County
Regina Sundqvist
100.0%
53 Votes
Mound Township Board Member, Warren County
JOHN R. FULTON
34.0%
53 Votes
Byron L. Berger
33.3%
52 Votes
Marsha Fulton
32.7%
51 Votes
Pine Township Board Member, Warren County
ROGER EBERLY
35.4%
93 Votes
Michael E. Booth
34.2%
90 Votes
Darlene E. Schutter
30.4%
80 Votes
Steuben Township Board Member, Warren County
Maribeth Holland
100.0%
82 Votes
Warren Township Board Member, Warren County
Beverly Morgan
100.0%
88 Votes
Washington Township Board Member, Warren County
Pat Foster
50.1%
215 Votes
Samantha Hill
49.9%
214 Votes
City Clerk or Clerk/Treasurer
No election for City Clerk or Clerk/Treasurer conducted in this county. Please select another office.
City-County or City Common Council Member
No election for City-County or City Common Council Member conducted in this county. Please select another office.
Town Clerk-Treasurer
Candidates
West Lebanon Town Clerk-Treasurer
Cindy Williams
100.0%
76 Votes
Williamsport Town Clerk-Treasurer
Michael D. Hutchison
100.0%
220 Votes
Town Council Member
Candidates
Pine Village Town Council Member, At Large
Caleb J. Stamm
31.7%
32 Votes
Rita Stringer
29.7%
30 Votes
Jim Blinn
27.7%
28 Votes
David A. Hutchison
10.9%
11 Votes
State Line Town Council Member, At Large
Russell Rudolph
100.0%
2 Votes
West Lebanon Town Council Member, At Large
James J. Kiger
35.4%
68 Votes
Marty Kutsenkow
32.3%
62 Votes
David W. Moody
32.3%
62 Votes
Williamsport Town Council Member, At Large
W. Brian Jordan
35.4%
187 Votes
Paul Coffman
32.6%
172 Votes
Jim Lanham
32.0%
169 Votes
Constable of Small Claims Court
No election for Constable of Small Claims Court conducted in this county. Please select another office.
Convention Delegate
Candidates
Warren County Republican Convention Delegate
Clay Andrews
28.9%
865 Votes
SHARON HUTCHISON
26.0%
778 Votes
Jack C. Kay
22.8%
680 Votes
Kristie McFatridge
22.3%
665 Votes
Precinct Committeeman
No election for Precinct Committeeman conducted in this county. Please select another office.
Warren County Democratic Primary Results
US Senator
Candidates
United States Senator From Indiana
Thomas M. McDermott, Jr.
100.0%
100 Votes
US Representative
Candidates
United States Representative, Fourth District
Roger D. Day
63.0%
68 Votes
Howard J. Pollchik
37.0%
40 Votes
State Senator
Candidates
State Senator, District 23
David A Sanders
100.0%
107 Votes
State Representative
No election for State Representative conducted in this county. Please select another office.
Judge, Circuit Court
No election for Judge, Circuit Court conducted in this county. Please select another office.
Judge, Superior Court
No election for Judge, Superior Court conducted in this county. Please select another office.
Prosecuting Attorney
No election for Prosecuting Attorney conducted in this county. Please select another office.
Judge, Small Claims Court
No election for Judge, Small Claims Court conducted in this county. Please select another office.
Clerk of the Circuit Court
No election for Clerk of the Circuit Court conducted in this county. Please select another office.
County Auditor
No election for County Auditor conducted in this county. Please select another office.
County Recorder
Candidates
Warren County Recorder
MELLISA DRAKE
100.0%
113 Votes
County Treasurer
No election for County Treasurer conducted in this county. Please select another office.
County Sheriff
No election for County Sheriff conducted in this county. Please select another office.
County Coroner
No election for County Coroner conducted in this county. Please select another office.
County Surveyor
No election for County Surveyor conducted in this county. Please select another office.
County Assessor
No election for County Assessor conducted in this county. Please select another office.
County Commissioner
No election for County Commissioner conducted in this county. Please select another office.
County Council Member
No election for County Council Member conducted in this county. Please select another office.
Township Assessor
No election for Township Assessor conducted in this county. Please select another office.
Township Trustee
Candidates
Steuben Township Trustee, Warren County
Carolyn L. Orr
100.0%
1 Votes
Warren Township Trustee, Warren County
Kenny Green
100.0%
7 Votes
Township Board Member
Candidates
Adams Township Board Member, Warren County
Lon S. Akers
100.0%
14 Votes
Jordan Township Board Member, Warren County
LeAnn Conrad
50.0%
2 Votes
JoEllen Hurt
50.0%
2 Votes
Liberty Township Board Member, Warren County
Margaret J. Fink
100.0%
16 Votes
Pike Township Board Member, Warren County
Judy Jackson
100.0%
9 Votes
Steuben Township Board Member, Warren County
Aaron Altman
100.0%
1 Votes
Washington Township Board Member, Warren County
Gloria A. Marlatt
100.0%
37 Votes
City Clerk or Clerk/Treasurer
No election for City Clerk or Clerk/Treasurer conducted in this county. Please select another office.
City-County or City Common Council Member
No election for City-County or City Common Council Member conducted in this county. Please select another office.
Town Clerk-Treasurer
Candidates
Pine Village Town Clerk-Treasurer
Nancy C. Kochell
100.0%
4 Votes
Town Council Member
Candidates
State Line Town Council Member, At Large
Greg Robison
100.0%
1 Votes
Williamsport Town Council Member, At Large
Randy H. Wurtsbaugh
100.0%
26 Votes
Constable of Small Claims Court
No election for Constable of Small Claims Court conducted in this county. Please select another office.
Convention Delegate
No election for Convention Delegate conducted in this county. Please select another office.
Precinct Committeeman
Candidates
Adams Democratic Precinct Committeeman, Warren County
Lon S. Akers
100.0%
14 Votes
Jordan Democratic Precinct Committeeman, Warren County
JoEllen Hurt
100.0%
2 Votes
Liberty Democratic Precinct Committeeman, Warren County
Margaret J. Fink
100.0%
16 Votes
Mound Democratic Precinct Committeeman, Warren County
LESLIE HUGHES
100.0%
6 Votes
Steuben Democratic Precinct Committeeman, Warren County
Susan Dancing Star
100.0%
1