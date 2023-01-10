The new Warren County Health Department opened its doors to the public on January 3, 2023. Health Board Chair, Mark Straw, remarked, “Creating a Health Department from scratch in less than six months shows the tremendous commitment of our county leaders to the residents of Warren County. We are extremely excited about the future of Public Health for our friends and neighbors.”
“The Warren County Commissioners received a letter from Fountain County on June 20th of 2022 stating that they were going to disband a bi-county partnership that dated back to 1966. The fact that we were all able to work together to collaborate and get this new Health Department open by January 1st is a testament to the determination and willpower of the people of Warren County.” stated Warren County Commissioner Clay Andrews. “From the time of the letter, to finding and purchasing a facility, to remodeling and furnishing the new Health Department, to opening the doors, it’s truly amazing how we were all able to work together to get this done on time.”
Special thanks are due to Cody Akers with Akers Construction who served as General Contractor for the project. Mr. Akers worked with a number of local individuals and organizations (listed below) to complete this project professionally and on time.
Eberhardt Heating and Cooling
Flook Electrical Services
Cochran Custom Woodworking
There will be four full time staff at the department including Laci Frodge, RN, Tina Million, LPN, Andrew Warrick, Environmentalist, and Breanna Blackburn, Registrar. Sean P. Sharma, MD will serve as the Warren County Health Officer.
Health Officer, Dr. Sharma said, “This is a really exciting time for public health locally, as well as in the State of Indiana. We are hopeful that the Warren County Health Department will be able to seize opportunities made available to improve the health of our community.” Currently state leaders are considering the recommendations from Governor Holcomb’s Public Health Commission.
Dr. Sharma also thanked the Warren County Health Board Members who held a number of meetings to help lay the foundation of this new department. The local health board members include Mark Straw, Dr. Jon Inman, Jenny Larson, Becky Jones, Randy Wurtsbaugh, Hayley Brooks, and Jaclyn Craigin.
Commissioner Craig Greenwood summarized the thoughts of many involved by saying, “We made the decision to not just open an office, but to build an organization that we could be proud of. I think we have accomplished this with the facilities and staff that will enhance the quality of life of our community for years to come.”
The stated mission of the Warren County Health Department is:
To promote the health and well-being of our entire community where they live, learn, work, and play.
The Warren County Health Department will offer a full range of public health services including adult and childhood vaccinations, septic and food permits, birth and death records, along with health educational services. A detailed guide to services can be found online at health.warrencounty.in.gov with updates being posted frequently on Facebook.
The Warren County Health Department is located at 417 N High Street in West Lebanon, IN, and can be reached by Phone at (765) 764-5855, or by email at vitalrecords@warrencounty.in.gov. The office is open on Monday- Friday from 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM and is closed from Noon to 1:00 PM during the week as well as most weekends and major holidays.