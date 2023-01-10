The new Warren County Health Department opened its doors to the public on January 3, 2023.  Health Board Chair, Mark Straw, remarked, “Creating a Health Department from scratch in less than six months shows the tremendous commitment of our county leaders to the residents of Warren County.  We are extremely excited about the future of Public Health for our friends and neighbors.”  

“The Warren County Commissioners received a letter from Fountain County on June 20th of 2022 stating that they were going to disband a bi-county partnership that dated back to 1966. The fact that we were all able to work together to collaborate and get this new Health Department open by January 1st is a testament to the determination and willpower of the people of Warren County.” stated Warren County Commissioner Clay Andrews.  “From the time of the letter, to finding and purchasing a facility, to remodeling and furnishing the new Health Department, to opening the doors, it’s truly amazing how we were all able to work together to get this done on time.”  

