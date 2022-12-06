Warren County

Williamsport, Ind. (Dec. 6, 2022) – Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) have chosen the Warren County Foundation Youth Council for the My Community, My Vision (MCMV) program, which connects high school students across Indiana to each other and to their neighborhoods, towns, and cities, according to information from the foundation. The other selected student groups are as follows: Greensburg Mayor’s Youth Council, Frankton High School Students in Action, Mishawaka Youth Advisory Council, Monticello Next Generation Youth Advocates, Ripley County Youth Outreach, and the Mayor’s Youth Council of Batesville.

“Maintaining strong and viable communities is important to the health of Indiana, and we need future leaders to begin thinking about their own visions for their cities and towns,” said Crouch. “My Community, My Vision invites these future decision makers to share their ideas and plans with local officials. By their involvement, student leaders will learn about the planning process and the collaborative efforts required to create and maintain vibrant communities.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos