The Indiana Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts (IASWCD) honored local farmers, The Taylor Family as a recipient of the 2022 River Friendly Farmer Award on Aug. 10, according to information provided. Nominated by the Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District. The Taylor Family is one of 48 Indiana farmers who received this statewide award this year during the Indiana State Fair.
Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch addressed the recipients and their families at the event recognizing them for their implementation of conservation practices, like no-till and cover crops. Randy Kron, President of Indiana Farm Bureau, offered thanks and appreciation to these farmers and landowners who go the extra mile in protecting Indiana’s natural resources.
Herman Taylor settled in the Warren County area over 100 years ago, homesteading and farming with his sons. After returning from World War II, Jack Taylor and his brothers helped their father farm. Jack’s sons, David and Jerry, started helping their father while working other jobs. David and Jerry began practicing no-till operations with cover crops. Caleb, David’s son, has now moved into the position to run the farm with help from his father and sister, Rachel. Caleb is continuing his father’s practices making the soil healthier, preventing soil erosion, and limiting runoff into the streams and rivers. They also maintain waterways on their farm.
Sponsored by Indiana Farm Bureau, the River Friendly Farmer Award program began in 2000 and has honored over 1,100 Indiana farms.