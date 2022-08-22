The Warren County 4-H Program is proud to announce its second successful year of funding for the Warren County 4-H Endowment.
According to information provided by 4-H, at this year’s Warren County 4-H Fair the endowment received a total of $5,000 through the generous support of many families, individuals, and businesses. This endowment was started in 2021 and will allow the funds to be managed at zero cost, and with all the money going where it is intended – the Warren County 4-H program.
Funding for 4-H programming is not something to be taken for granted. Governmental funding alone cannot be counted on to keep pace with the needs of the program to innovate and adapt. Budgetary cutbacks have already restricted 4-H programming in other states like Illinois, where currently one educator is required to serve three counties. This endowment will help strengthen the local 4-H program and may help to secure a dedicated 4-H Youth Educator in Warren County. Over time, as our endowment grows, the money could be used to support more youth programming and scholarships. Properly managed, this endowment will provide funding to Warren County 4-H in perpetuity.
The endowment is not yet fully funded, as the endowment requires a minimum contribution of $25,000 total. These funds may be collected over a period of five years. After two years, the endowment is almost halfway to its goal with a principle of around $10,000. Organizers are already looking forward to raising more money at the fair in 2023.
If you are interested in supporting this cause, please contact Emily Ade at Warren County Purdue Extension at (765) 762-3231 or by email at ade0@purdue.edu.