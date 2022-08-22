4-H

The Warren County 4-H Program is proud to announce its second successful year of funding for the Warren County 4-H Endowment.

According to information provided by 4-H, at this year’s Warren County 4-H Fair the endowment received a total of $5,000 through the generous support of many families, individuals, and businesses. This endowment was started in 2021 and will allow the funds to be managed at zero cost, and with all the money going where it is intended – the Warren County 4-H program.

